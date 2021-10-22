The project
Tzen Line Route Map 5
His career
Over a length of 9.4 km (19 stations), covered in 33 minutes thanks to a dedicated site on almost its entire route, the new Tzen 5 bus will connect the 13th arrondissement of Paris (northern terminus, Avenue de France) to Choisy-le-Roi (southern terminus, Avenue du Lugo).
Map of the territory crossed by the Tzen line 5
Its territory
The future Tzen 5 line will link two departments (Paris and Val-de-Marne) by crossing 4 municipalities (Paris, Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine and Choisy-le-Roi), components of territories in full transformation.
For nearly half of its route, the line will use infrastructure built by the developers of four concerted development zones (ZAC) currently under construction in the eastern part of Paris and Val-de-Marne:
- In Paris: the Paris Rive Gauche mixed development zone
- In Ivry-sur-Seine: the Ivry Confluences ZAC
- In Vitry-sur-Seine: the Les Ardoines project, comprising two ZAC: Seine Gare Vitry and Gare Ardoines.
His ambitions
Networking and revitalising the territory
The route and the 19 stations of the Tzen 5 will connect the territories of eastern Paris, which is undergoing major changes. By facilitating access to major facilities (schools, cultural, etc.), to economic hubs, current or under development, and the service of the many housing units under construction, this project will contribute to revitalizing this sector and supporting its development.
Making travel more fluid and facilitating intermodality
This new mode of transport, innovative, reliable and efficient, will enrich the existing or planned offer in the region. Its route and stations will be connected to existing or future networks and its facilities have been designed to facilitate connections with the rail mode.
The Tzen 5 bus will allow connections with:
- The RER C, metro lines 14 and 15 and trams T3a and T9;
- Important bus lines such as the Trans-Val-de-Marne (TVM) or bus 393;
Promoting soft mobility and the sharing of public space
The development of the Tzen 5 line has been designed to support the urban development of the sector while helping to guarantee a better sharing of public space between the different modes. The project is articulated with that of the Île-de-France Bike Network (VIF) and this ambition is reflected in particular in the creation of continuous, safe and comfortable cycling facilities along the route as well as the installation of secure bicycle parking at the termini and near certain stations.
Its strengths
A high-performance, comfortable and ecologically exemplary infrastructure
The project is part of Île-de-France Mobilités' ambitious policy in terms of sustainable development. It aims to promote the modal shift from the car to a zero-emission and environmentally friendly public transport system, made up of modern and efficient vehicles that are comfortable and accessible to all.
The infrastructure developments of Tzen 5 will make it possible to achieve an exemplary level of quality of service:
- A dedicated lane on most of the routes
- A priority system at intersections equipped with traffic lights
- An average distance between stations of the order of 500 m
- Resorts accessible to all, comfortable and aesthetic
- A real-time passenger information system
A state-of-the-art Bus Operations Centre (COB)
The bus operations center (or COB) is the nerve center of the organization and management of a bus line. It brings together all the functions necessary for the proper functioning of a line: maintenance operations, storage and recharging of buses, reception and administration of staff and centralized command of the line.
The Tzen 5 COB will be located on a 14,600 m² plot of land on the territory of the city of Choisy-le-Roi. Its design has been designed to combine visual quality, environmental performance and living comfort for the staff. Construction work on the COB will begin in the 4th quarter of 2024.
- View of the east façade of the COB from the intersection of Avenue de Lugo/exit of the A86 Non-contractual © perspective Egis Bâtiments / Richez Associés / Gamba
- Elevated view of the trees covering the bus storage area, on the Voie des Roses side Non-contractual © perspective Egis Bâtiments / Richez Associés / Gamba
Qualitative developments
Neat landscaping
The Tzen 5 runs along the Seine throughout its course. One of the landscaping choices of the project is to recreate a dialogue between the city and water, the Seine and its urban fabric by giving a large place to plants.
The planned landscaping is based on a real plant strategy, based on varied and coherent choices of tree heights and shapes, foliage qualities, species, structures (alignments, groves) and even planting spacing. This approach aims to create a real green belt, all along the line, giving it a strong landscape identity, while providing comfort (shade, coolness, aesthetics, etc.) to the users of the line. By offering a greater place to nature, the development of the Tzen 5 line will give a new urban and landscape face and improve the quality of the public spaces crossed.
Comfortable and aesthetic urban layouts
Schematic diagram for the development of a Tzen 5 © Richez_Associés station
- The stations
Gateway to the transport service, centrality for the cities and districts crossed; The station is an element of identity that is an emblematic place of life on the line. Accessible to all thanks to the presence of a ramp, equipped with a video surveillance system, systematically surrounded by two trees and covered with solid parts so as to shelter users from bad weather and heat: the Tzen5 stations will be designed as real refuges, offering a comfortable wait to all users.
Dedicated site built in advance of phase, "Ciblex way", ZAC Ivry Confluence, Ivry-sur-Seine, 2024 © Chigot
- The platform
The platform will be the common thread for the development of the Tzen 5 line and the means of guaranteeing its visual continuity throughout the different sequences crossed. It will be both discreet, to fit in as well as possible into the existing urban fabric, while being visible using a light asphalt, making it possible to contrast with that of the road and to make its prohibition intuitively visible to motorists.
Two-way cycle path, avenue de l'Industrie, ZAC Ivry Confluence, Ivry-sur-Seine, 2024 © Chigot
- Lanes dedicated to soft mobility
The pavements adjacent to the platform will be treated in the continuity of the light asphalt dedicated to the platform in order to visually distinguish the different lanes and their uses and to allow pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy a widened, unified and quiet space between each passage of the Tzen 5.
The project provides for the creation of a cycle route along the route of Tzen 5. The surfaces of the cycle paths and lanes will be treated according to the sequences crossed, so as to ensure visual continuity with the pre-existing and surrounding facilities, while allowing a distinction in the functionality of the spaces in order to reinforce the safety of users by moderating the paces
- The furniture
The existing street furniture along the route, specific to each city, differs in terms of models and colours. The visual identity of the four towns crossed will be respected and renewed as part of the development of Tzen 5 while seeking a certain unity of the line's furniture along the route (same finish, for example), divided into three main categories:
- Protective furniture: bollards will be installed at the right of each pedestrian crossing and barriers to secure certain sections, mainly at intersections;
- Comfort or amenity furniture: benches will be installed on a regular basis on pedestrian walking routes and 6 bicycle racks will be systematically installed next to the stations;
- Cleaning furniture: bins, easily identifiable to be an incentive, will be installed at each station and at each intersection.