His ambitions

Networking and revitalising the territory

The route and the 19 stations of the Tzen 5 will connect the territories of eastern Paris, which is undergoing major changes. By facilitating access to major facilities (schools, cultural, etc.), to economic hubs, current or under development, and the service of the many housing units under construction, this project will contribute to revitalizing this sector and supporting its development.

Making travel more fluid and facilitating intermodality

This new mode of transport, innovative, reliable and efficient, will enrich the existing or planned offer in the region. Its route and stations will be connected to existing or future networks and its facilities have been designed to facilitate connections with the rail mode.

The Tzen 5 bus will allow connections with:

The RER C, metro lines 14 and 15 and trams T3a and T9;

Important bus lines such as the Trans-Val-de-Marne (TVM) or bus 393;

Promoting soft mobility and the sharing of public space

The development of the Tzen 5 line has been designed to support the urban development of the sector while helping to guarantee a better sharing of public space between the different modes. The project is articulated with that of the Île-de-France Bike Network (VIF) and this ambition is reflected in particular in the creation of continuous, safe and comfortable cycling facilities along the route as well as the installation of secure bicycle parking at the termini and near certain stations.