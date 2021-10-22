Work on the Tzen 5 bus line has been underway since the beginning of 2023. This is preparatory work, including that carried out by the concessionaires.

This phase mainly consists of freeing up the spaces necessary for the construction of the line and diverting the networks (water, gas, electricity, telecommunications, sanitation, etc.) in order to prepare the ground on the surface to accommodate the lane dedicated to the future Tzen 5 bus. They are ongoing and will continue until 2026.