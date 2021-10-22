The work
Work on the Tzen 5 bus line has been underway since the beginning of 2023. This is preparatory work, including that carried out by the concessionaires.
This phase mainly consists of freeing up the spaces necessary for the construction of the line and diverting the networks (water, gas, electricity, telecommunications, sanitation, etc.) in order to prepare the ground on the surface to accommodate the lane dedicated to the future Tzen 5 bus. They are ongoing and will continue until 2026.
In the second half of 2025, this first phase of work will be followed by infrastructure work on the line (earthworks, sanitation, curbs, structures, coatings, etc.) and equipment work (station furniture, signalling, public lighting connection, station power-up, greening, etc.).
As the project progresses, you will find on this page all the information on the phasing, organisation and impacts of the work, sector by sector.