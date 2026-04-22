Why did you choose a bus with a high level of service rather than a tramway?

The choice of BRT is the result of a balance between the territory's mobility needs - 37,000 passengers expected per day by 2032 - and the constraints of urban integration.

The route of the Tzen 5 crosses dense sectors where the available rights of way are narrow. The BRT makes it easier to integrate than a tramway, which requires the creation of railway tracks, a more complex and expensive infrastructure. For the same length, the investment cost of a BRT is on average 20 to 30% lower than that of a tramway.

However, the Tzen 5 will offer a comparablelevel of service: traffic in dedicated lanes, priority at intersections, high frequency, universal accessibility and comfort in the resort. And as with a tramway, the developments will be carried out "from façade to façade": widened sidewalks, cycle paths, greening; transformations that will benefit all users of public space.