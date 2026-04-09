How were the route and location of the stations decided?

The Tzen 5 route was defined after in-depth studies aimed at optimising the service to areas with high development potential. The route connects major centres of activity, current and planned, and facilitates access to public facilities, residential areas and employment areas.

The location of the 19 stations meets three main criteria:

- The distance between stations: about 400 meters on average, to balance local service and travel time

- Proximity to points of interest: residential areas, shops, public facilities, employment areas

- Connections: facilitate connections with the metro, RER, tram and bus lines