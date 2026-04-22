What is Tzen 5?

The Tzen 5 is a new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line that will connect Paris (13th arrondissement) to Choisy-le-Roi. 9.5 km long, it will serve 19 stations spread over 4 municipalities: Paris, Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine and Choisy-le-Roi. The Tzen 5 will run on a dedicated lane for almost its entire route, guaranteeing overall controlled travel times and optimal regularity. In addition to the creation of the dedicated site, the project is accompanied by an ambitious urban and landscape requalification of the public space: cycling and pedestrian facilities, greening, reorganisation of the roads and improvement of the living environment. These transformations are carried out either by Île-de-France Mobilités, or by the local developers of the districts crossed, making Tzen 5 a real urban transformation project at the service of the territories.