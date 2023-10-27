An "accessible" means of transport: what is it?

An accessible means of transport allows everyone, whatever their situation, to travel independently.

A vision of accessibility defended by Île-de-France Mobilités, which invests every year in a policy of active transformation of its network, for and towards mobility that is increasingly adapted to its passengers. A policy carried out in conjunction with user associations, operators, local authorities and the Île-de-France Region.

Let's take a closer look at the different developments that contribute to the construction of accessible mobility.