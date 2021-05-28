Ile-de-France Mobilités' digital accessibility plan

About Digital Accessibility

Île-de-France Mobilités is vigilant to ensure that everyone can have access to its services and networks. Particular attention is paid to people with disabilities, in particular with the development of PAM (To Help with Mobility) services and adapted school transport, but also with the accessibility master plan, endowed with 1.4 billion euros so that stations capturing 95% of traffic can be accessible by 2024.

All new lines, regardless of the mode, are accessible. And with the renewal of rolling stock, cognitive and mental disabilities are also taken into account.

Digital accessibility is no exception to this concern. It is taken into account in the development and provision of websites and applications for the various audiences to which Ile-de-France Mobilités is addressed, both to the public and to its internal Ile-de-France Mobilités staff, employees and agents.

This desire is illustrated in particular by the development and publication of a multi-year digital accessibility plan associated with an annual action plan, with the aim of supporting the compliance with the RGAA (General Accessibility Improvement Framework) and the gradual improvement of the websites and applications concerned.

Human and financial resources dedicated to digital accessibility

The development, monitoring and updating of this multi-year plan and the associated annual action plans are the responsibility of the Communication Department of Ile-de-France Mobilités

([email protected]).

Its mission is to promote digital accessibility through the dissemination of standards and good practices; to support the Ile-de-France Mobilités teams through awareness-raising and training actions for internal teams; monitor the application of accessibility requirements through audits; to support user requests. In general, it is responsible for the quality of the service provided to users with disabilities.

The recruitment procedure will be updated accordingly.

Organization of the consideration of digital accessibility

Taking digital accessibility into account requires:

an adaptation of the internal organization of production and management of the websites and applications concerned;

the support of agents through awareness-raising and training actions;

a change in procurement procedures;

the care of people with disabilities when they report difficulties.

The elements below describe the important points on which the Communication Department of Ile-de-France Mobilités will rely to improve the digital accessibility of all its websites and applications.

Awareness-raising and training actions

Throughout the period of application of this multi-year scheme, awareness-raising and training actions will be proposed. They will allow agents working on sites and applications to develop, edit and put accessible content online. Exploratory work will be carried out to identify the needs for awareness-raising and training actions.

Here are the main lines of these actions:

→ raise awareness : to make people understand the interest of respecting the rules of good digital accessibility practices and the benefits obtained.

Agents concerned: general management, directors, heads of departments, project managers and for all new employees.

→ train : to acquire the best practices essential to produce accessible sites.

Agents concerned: communication department, IT project managers, business project managers.

→ train : to edit and publish accessible content.

Agents concerned: website contributors, Intranet, Extranet, publisher or sponsor of office automation documents, new employees.

Use of external expertise

Ile-de-France Mobilités relies on external experts to improve the accessibility of its websites and business applications, to which it entrusts as much as necessary:

→ awareness-raising actions;

→ training actions;

→ audits and support actions for the accessibility of the websites and applications concerned.

User Testing

If user tests are organised, during the design, validation or development phase of a website or application, the panel of users will include people with disabilities as far as possible. These tests are intended to identify the main blockages and prioritize the improvements to be made.

Consideration of accessibility in procurement procedures

Digital accessibility and compliance with the RGAA must be a binding clause in the Ile-de-France Mobilités web calls for tenders and participate in the evaluation of the quality of a service provider's offer when ordering works through calls for tenders in particular.

The ability to take into account the RGAA compliance requirements of service providers must be a criterion taken into account when analysing tenders.

The procedures for drawing up contracts as well as the rules for evaluating applications will be adapted to take into account the requirements of compliance with the RGAA. Exploratory work will be carried out to update the procurement procedures.

Recruitment

Particular attention will be paid to the digital accessibility skills of staff working on digital services, during the creation of job descriptions and recruitment procedures. Exploratory work will be carried out to update the procedures relating to human resources management.

Handling User Feedback

In accordance with the provisions of the RGAA and the legitimate expectations of users, a means of contact is set up, as compliance work progresses, on each site or application to allow users with disabilities to report their difficulties.

Control and validation process

Each site or application will be subject to total or partial availability controls. These checks will make it possible to establish an accessibility statement in accordance with the terms of the law.

To guarantee the sincerity and independence, this control will be carried out internally by a trained person who has not been involved in the project or through a specialized external speaker.

These control operations, which are intended to draw up or update declarations of conformity, are carried out in addition to the usual revenue and intermediate control operations, which will be organised, if necessary, throughout the life of the projects.

Identification, evaluation and qualification

Ile-de-France Mobilités manages a large number of websites and web applications for the public or its staff. An exhaustive census is being carried out.

This census specifies for each site or application: the URL, the service provided, the date of publication and the life cycle (date of the next redesign), the audience when it is known, the level of priority and the completion of audits.

Rapid accessibility assessments, which serve as a basis for the development of audit interventions, have been or will be carried out on all the sites and applications concerned. These evaluations cover a limited number of criteria chosen for their relevance in assessing the complexity and feasibility of bringing them up to standard.

Given the information gathered during the development of this plan, the complexity of the sites and applications, their prioritization and their assessment in terms of feasibility, compliance operations will be spread over the years 2021 to 2023.

Planned agenda of interventions

Annual Plans

This multi-year plan is accompanied by annual action plans that describe in detail the operations implemented to meet all of Ile-de-France Mobilités' needs in terms of digital accessibility:

→ 2021 Annual Plan

→ 2022 Annual Plan (coming soon)

→ 2023 Annual Plan (coming soon)

Learn more about the site's level of digital accessibility iledefrance-mobilites.fr