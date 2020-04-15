The conditions to be met are as follows:

form a group of more than 10 young people (beyond this threshold of 10 young people, an additional accompanying person can benefit from the reduced rate)

Travelling together

be in possession of a "Declaration of honour - Youth group" duly completed, dated, stamped and signed by the group leader before the trip.

This group is allowed to use, for each route, reduced fare tickets according to the following conditions:

Nursery/elementary schools and leisure centres:

· Discounted Bus-Tram ticket

· Reduced Metro-Train-RER ticket

Middle schools, high schools, associations, local authorities or public establishments:

· Reduced Metro-Train-RER ticket

Note: Each member of the group (child/young person and accompanying person) must have their own Navigo Easy pass on which a transport ticket is loaded. All members of the group must travel together, without stopping along the way. For groups of 80 people or more, it is recommended to notify the SNCF stations of departure and arrival at least 24 hours in advance.

Note: This certificate must be destroyed after leaving, except for an activity report or for accounting giving rise to a reimbursement of expenses.

Good to know:

Children from 4 to under 10 years old can travel in Île-de-France with discounted tickets (single tickets, Orlyval tickets and Paris Visite pass).