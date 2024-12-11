Île-de-France Mobilités 2025 fares Published on 2024 December 11

The price of your transport tickets will change in 2025. Summary of the different tickets and their new prices.

Single ticket transport rates Prices for dematerialised tickets T+ ticket sold individually : €2.50

: €2.50 Boarding ticket-SMS : €2.50

: €2.50 OrlyBus ticket: €13.00

ticket: €13.00 Dematerialised RoissyBus ticket: €13.00

ticket: €13.00 Single RER Train Metro ticket (full price): €2.50

ticket (full price): €2.50 Single RER Train Metro ticket (reduced rate): €1.25

ticket (reduced rate): €1.25 Paris Region <> Airports single ticket (full price): €13.00

single ticket (full price): €13.00 Paris Region <> Airports single ticket (reduced rate): €6.50

single ticket (reduced rate): €6.50 Single Bus Tram ticket (full price): €2.00

ticket (full price): €2.00 Single Bus Tram ticket (reduced price): €1.00 Paper ticket prices T+ ticket sold individually : €2.50

: €2.50 Boarding ticket: € 2.50

2.50 OrlyBus ticket: €13.00

ticket: €13.00 RoissyBus ticket: €13.00

ticket: €13.00 Orlyval ticket: €13.00

ticket: €13.00 Single Origin-Destination ticket (full price): €2.50

ticket (full price): €2.50 Single Origin-Destination ticket (reduced price): €1.25

Fares for Navigo Liberté+ users: Tram bus journey paid afterwards (full price): €1.60

journey paid afterwards (full price): €1.60 Tram bus journey paid afterwards (reduced rate): €0.80

journey paid afterwards (reduced rate): €0.80 Metro train RER journey paid a posteriori (full price): €1.99

journey paid a posteriori (full price): €1.99 Metro train RER journey paid a posteriori (reduced rate): €0.99

journey paid a posteriori (reduced rate): €0.99 Airport journey paid retrospectively (full price): €13.00

journey paid retrospectively (full price): €13.00 Airport journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate): €6.50

journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate): €6.50 Orlybus journey paid a posteriori: €13.00

journey paid a posteriori: €13.00 Roissybus journey paid a posteriori: €13.00 Roissy zone A* journey paid a posteriori (full price): €5.95

journey paid a posteriori (full price): €5.95 Roissy zone A* journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate): €2.97

journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate): €2.97 Roissy zone B* journey paid retrospectively (full price): €7.05

journey paid retrospectively (full price): €7.05 Roissy zone B* journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate): €3.52

journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate): €3.52 Roissy zone C* journey paid retrospectively (full price): €9.45

journey paid retrospectively (full price): €9.45 Roissy zone C* journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate): €4.72 *With the Navigo Liberté+, you have a preferential rate to go to nearby areas near the airports: Proximity zone A: Parc des Expositions, Villepinte, Sevran Beaudottes, Aulnay-sous-Bois

Proximity zone B: Le Blanc-Mesnil, Drancy, Sevran-Livry

Proximity zone C: Le Bourget, La Courneuve, La Plaine Stade de France

Year-round transport rates* Annual Navigo fares All zones : €976.80

: €976.80 Zone 2-3 : €910.80

: €910.80 Zone 3-4 : €886.60

: €886.60 Zone 4-5 : €864.60 Annual Navigo fare Senior pricing Senior : €532.80 per year *Rates exclude subscription fees.

Monthly transport rates Navigo Monthly Pass Rates All zones : €88.80

: €88.80 Zone 2-3 : €82.80

: €82.80 Zone 3-4 : €80.60

: €80.60 Zone 4-5 : €78.60 Prices Solidarity Discount Package 75 % Month All zones : €22.20

: €22.20 Zone 2-3 : €20.70

: €20.70 Zone 3-4 : €20.15

: €20.15 Zone 4-5 : €19.65 Navigo Pass Rate 50% Discount Month All zones : €44.40

: €44.40 Zone 2-3 : €41.40

: €41.40 Zone 3-4 : €40.30

: €40.30 Zone 4-5 : €39.30

Weekly transport rates Navigo Week fares All zones : €31.60

: €31.60 Zone 2-3 : €29.60

: €29.60 Zone 3-4 : €28.60

: €28.60 Zone 4-5 : €28.20 Navigo Pass Rates Solidarity Discount 75 % Week All zones : €7.90

: €7.90 Zone 2-3 : €7.40

: €7.40 Zone 3-4 : €7.15

: €7.15 Zone 4-5 : €7.05 Navigo Pass fare 50% weekly discount All zones : €15.80

: €15.80 Zone 2-3 : €14.80

: €14.80 Zone 3-4 : €14.30

: €14.30 Zone 4-5 : €14.10

Navigo day fares All zones (1-5): €12 Note : The Navigo day allows you to travel anywhere in Île-de-France in all areas in 2025 except airports.

Rates Forfait imagine R rentrée 2025-2026 (all zones)* Imagine R School: €384.30

€384.30 Imagine R Student : €384.30

: €384.30 Imagine R Junior : €16.80 *Prices excluding application fees

Paris Visite Prices* 1 day All zones : €29.90 2 days All zones : €44.45 3 days All zones : €62.30 5 days All zones : €76.25 *This package is valid for airport services. *Half-fare is applied for children between 4 years old and less than 10 years old.