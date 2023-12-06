The Navigo Pass will cost €90.80 in 2026. What for?

Increase: what is the real price of the Navigo Pass?

For 9 out of 10 Ile-de-France residents (i.e. all those of you who benefit from employer reimbursement or reduced rates), the price of the Navigo Pass will be €45.40/month or less.

We dissect the price and explain why!

Without aid or subsidy: the real price of the Navigo Pass would be €280.07/month

Did you know that? The actual price of the Navigo Pass is €280.07 per month.

What is this price? This is the real cost of the Navigo Pass which makes it possible to finance the annual operation of the public transport network in the Ile-de-France region.

However, it is €90.80 that will be billed to subscribers.

Who pays the difference?