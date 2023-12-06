The Navigo Pass will cost €90.80 in 2026. What for?
Why are tariffs changing in 2026?
N° 1 - The increase makes it possible to finance the modernisation and expansion of transport in Île-de-France
The goal? Faster, more comfortable and more reliable journeys on a daily basis.
Since 2016, your transport has been transformed with:
- 15 lines (metro, RER or tram) created or extended
- + 1400 new trains and metros alreadyarrived on your lines
- 400 new metros on half of the lines within five years
- Clean buses and coaches everywhere in the area. The objective? A 100% clean fleet by 2029
- More buses in the outer suburbs with, even more connections with the metro and the RER
- To guarantee the safety of all: 100% video protection on the lines and 3,000 police officers and agents patrol the Ile-de-France network
And tomorrow?
The network continues to be modernised with the arrival of the first cable car in Île-de-France in the Val-de-Marne (the C1), the opening of a new-generation bus line between Corbeil-Essonnes and Viry-Châtillon (the Tzen4) and metro line 18, which is 100% accessible and automatic, between Orly airport and Versailles-Chantiers.
N° 2 - Inflation (also) increases transport operating costs
The annual operating cost of the public transport network is also impacted by inflation.
Prices are changing, yes, but the increase is under control, because it is shared
In 2023, Île-de-France Mobilités signed an agreement with the State to preserve the purchasing power of Ile-de-France residents.
Until 2031, tariff increases will be limited to inflation + 1% per year maximum.
And the effort is well and truly shared!
- Businesses have increased their remittances
- Local authorities (Region, City of Paris, departments) also increase their contribution to inflation by +2% each year
Increase: what is the real price of the Navigo Pass?
For 9 out of 10 Ile-de-France residents (i.e. all those of you who benefit from employer reimbursement or reduced rates), the price of the Navigo Pass will be €45.40/month or less.
We dissect the price and explain why!
Without aid or subsidy: the real price of the Navigo Pass would be €280.07/month
Did you know that? The actual price of the Navigo Pass is €280.07 per month.
What is this price? This is the real cost of the Navigo Pass which makes it possible to finance the annual operation of the public transport network in the Ile-de-France region.
However, it is €90.80 that will be billed to subscribers.
Who pays the difference?
- €136.69 is paid by companies in the Ile-de-France region (i.e. 49%)
Via the mobility payment
- €33.10 is paid by public competitions (i.e. 14%)
Contributions from the Île-de-France Region, the City of Paris and the departments
- €19.47 is paid from other sources (i.e. 5%)
Advertising, fines and miscellaneous taxes
Which leaves us:
- €90.80 paid by guests (32%)
Through the purchase of season tickets and transport tickets
Are you an employee? You will pay even less, i.e. €45.40 maximum!
Yes, the price displayed is €90.80 per month. But this is not the amount you are going to take out of your pocket if you are an employee in Île-de-France.
The employer pays 50% of your subscription
It's the law. Some even range from 75% to 100%.
The bill therefore goes down to €45.40 or €22.70 per month depending on the employer's reimbursement.
Per day, it comes down to €1.51*
And for this price, you can travel anywhere in Île-de-France, 7 days a week, unlimited and on all modes of transport.
*after 50% employer reimbursement
And elsewhere, do you know how much it costs?
To compare, you have to go to the neighbors. In many cities, prices are higher than in Île-de-France:
- London : £312/month*
- New York : $132/month**
- Montreal : $104.50/month***
* Price for unlimited access to the metro in zones 1-6 (price page of the official TLF website)
** price for unlimited access to the metro (information page and price of the Metro Card on the official MTA website)
price for an unlimited adult subscription on the entire transport network (price page of the official STM website)
Solutions exist to pay less
Are you a student, a large family, a disabled person, a retiree, a job seeker or a self-employed worker?
1. Check if you're eligible for a discounted rate
Adapted rates exist depending on the situation. Many travelers pay the full fare without knowing that they can benefit from aid.
- Youth under 26 years of age
- Family
- Senior
- Person with reduced mobility
- Civic service
- Beneficiary of social assistance
2. The tip for everyone: the Annual Navigo Pass
If you take transport all year round, opt for the Navigo Annual pass.
The advantages:
- One month free (pay 11 months, travel 12)
- Monthly payment possible (no need to advance all at once)
- Ability to pause your subscription at any time
Increase in the Navigo, the summary
|Monthly rate without aid or subsidy
|Monthly rate billed to the subscriber
|Rate after mandatory employer participation
|How much does it cost per day*
|€280.07
|€90.80
|€45.40 maximum
|€1.51*