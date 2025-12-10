Île-de-France Mobilités 2026 fares

The price of your tickets will change on 1 January 2026. Summary of the different tickets and their new prices.

© Sylvain Homo

Single ticket transport rates

TitleRate
Boarding ticket – SMS€2.55
Boarding ticket – Credit card€2.55
Boarding ticket€2.50
Single Metro-Train-RER ticket (full price)€2.55
Single Metro-Train-RER ticket (reduced rate)€1.30
Single Bus-Tram ticket (full price)€2.05
Single Bus-Tram ticket (reduced rate)€1.05
Paris Region ↔ Airports single ticket (full price)€14.00
Paris Region ↔ Airports single ticket (reduced rate)€7.00
Ticket Roissybus€14.00
Orlyval ticket (full price)€14.00
Orlyval ticket (reduced rate)€7.00

Fares for Navigo Liberté+ users:

TitlePrice
Metro-Train-RER journey per unit paid a posteriori (full price)€2.04
Metro-Train-RER journey per unit paid a posteriori (reduced rate)€1.02
Bus-Tram journey paid retrospectively (full price)€1.64
Bus-Tram journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate)€0.82
Airport journey paid retrospectively (full price)€14.00
Airport journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate)7 €
Roissybus ticket€14.00
Roissy zone A* journey paid retrospectively (full price)€6.40
Roissy zone A* journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate)€3.20
Roissy zone B* journey paid afterwards (full price)€7.60
Roissy zone B* journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate)€3.80
Roissy zone C* journey paid retrospectively (full price)€10.20
Roissy zone C* journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate)€5.10

*With the Navigo Liberté+, you have a preferential rate to go to nearby areas near the airports:

  • Proximity zone A: Parc des Expositions, Villepinte, Sevran Beaudottes, Aulnay-sous-Bois
  • Proximity zone B: Le Blanc-Mesnil, Drancy, Sevran-Livry
  • Proximity zone C: Le Bourget, La Courneuve, La Plaine Stade de France

Year-round transport rates*
Annual Navigo fares

AreasAnnual fee
All zones€998.80
Zone 2–3€976.80
Zone 3–4€950.40
Zone 4–5€928.40

Annual Navigo fare Senior pricing

  • Senior : €544.80 per year

*Rates exclude subscription fees.

Monthly transport rates
Navigo Monthly Pass Rates

AreasRate
All zones€90.80
Zone 2-3€88.80
Zone 3-4€86.40
Zone 4-5€84.40

Navigo Pass Rate 50% Discount Month

AreasRate
All zones€45.40
Zone 2-3€44.40
Zone 3-4€43.20
Zone 4-5€42.20

Prices Solidarity Discount Package 75 % Month

AreasRate
All zones€22.70
Zone 2-3€22.20
Zone 3-4€21.60
Zone 4-5€21.15

Weekly transport rates
Navigo Week fares

Fields of validityPrice
All zones€32.40
Zone 2-3€31.80
Zone 3-4€30.80
Zone 4-5€30.40

Navigo Pass Rates Solidarity Discount 75 % Week

Fields of validityPrice
All zones€8.10
Zone 2-3€7.95
Zone 3-4€7.70
Zone 4-5€7.60

Navigo Pass fare 50% weekly discount

Fields of validityPrice
All zones€16.20
Zone 2-3€15.90
Zone 3-4€15.40
Zone 4-5€15.20

Navigo day fares

  • All zones (1-5): €12.30

Note : The Navigo day allows you to travel anywhere in Île-de-France in all areas in 2026 except airports.

Rates for the 2026-2027 Imagine R Back to School Package (all zones)*

*Prices excluding application fees

Package TypePrice
Imagine R School€393.30
Imagine R Student€393.30
Imagine R Junior€17.20

Paris Visite Prices*

*This package is valid for airport services.

*Half-fare is applied for children between 4 years old and less than 10 years old.

Paris Tour PackagePrice
Adult 1 day all zones€30.60
Child 1 day all zones€15.30
Adult 2 days all areas€45.40
Child 2 days all zones€22.70
Adult 3 days in all areas€63.80
Child 3 days in all areas€31.90
Adult 5 days all areas€78.00
Child 5 days in all areas€39.00

Tariff of the anti-pollution package

  • Anti-pollution package: €5.10