Île-de-France Mobilités 2026 fares
Published on
The price of your tickets will change on 1 January 2026. Summary of the different tickets and their new prices.
Single ticket transport rates
|Title
|Rate
|Boarding ticket – SMS
|€2.55
|Boarding ticket – Credit card
|€2.55
|Boarding ticket
|€2.50
|Single Metro-Train-RER ticket (full price)
|€2.55
|Single Metro-Train-RER ticket (reduced rate)
|€1.30
|Single Bus-Tram ticket (full price)
|€2.05
|Single Bus-Tram ticket (reduced rate)
|€1.05
|Paris Region ↔ Airports single ticket (full price)
|€14.00
|Paris Region ↔ Airports single ticket (reduced rate)
|€7.00
|Ticket Roissybus
|€14.00
|Orlyval ticket (full price)
|€14.00
|Orlyval ticket (reduced rate)
|€7.00
Fares for Navigo Liberté+ users:
|Title
|Price
|Metro-Train-RER journey per unit paid a posteriori (full price)
|€2.04
|Metro-Train-RER journey per unit paid a posteriori (reduced rate)
|€1.02
|Bus-Tram journey paid retrospectively (full price)
|€1.64
|Bus-Tram journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate)
|€0.82
|Airport journey paid retrospectively (full price)
|€14.00
|Airport journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate)
|7 €
|Roissybus ticket
|€14.00
|Roissy zone A* journey paid retrospectively (full price)
|€6.40
|Roissy zone A* journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate)
|€3.20
|Roissy zone B* journey paid afterwards (full price)
|€7.60
|Roissy zone B* journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate)
|€3.80
|Roissy zone C* journey paid retrospectively (full price)
|€10.20
|Roissy zone C* journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate)
|€5.10
*With the Navigo Liberté+, you have a preferential rate to go to nearby areas near the airports:
- Proximity zone A: Parc des Expositions, Villepinte, Sevran Beaudottes, Aulnay-sous-Bois
- Proximity zone B: Le Blanc-Mesnil, Drancy, Sevran-Livry
- Proximity zone C: Le Bourget, La Courneuve, La Plaine Stade de France
Year-round transport rates*
Annual Navigo fares
|Areas
|Annual fee
|All zones
|€998.80
|Zone 2–3
|€976.80
|Zone 3–4
|€950.40
|Zone 4–5
|€928.40
Annual Navigo fare Senior pricing
- Senior : €544.80 per year
*Rates exclude subscription fees.
Monthly transport rates
Navigo Monthly Pass Rates
|Areas
|Rate
|All zones
|€90.80
|Zone 2-3
|€88.80
|Zone 3-4
|€86.40
|Zone 4-5
|€84.40
Navigo Pass Rate 50% Discount Month
|Areas
|Rate
|All zones
|€45.40
|Zone 2-3
|€44.40
|Zone 3-4
|€43.20
|Zone 4-5
|€42.20
Prices Solidarity Discount Package 75 % Month
|Areas
|Rate
|All zones
|€22.70
|Zone 2-3
|€22.20
|Zone 3-4
|€21.60
|Zone 4-5
|€21.15
Weekly transport rates
Navigo Week fares
|Fields of validity
|Price
|All zones
|€32.40
|Zone 2-3
|€31.80
|Zone 3-4
|€30.80
|Zone 4-5
|€30.40
Navigo Pass Rates Solidarity Discount 75 % Week
|Fields of validity
|Price
|All zones
|€8.10
|Zone 2-3
|€7.95
|Zone 3-4
|€7.70
|Zone 4-5
|€7.60
Navigo Pass fare 50% weekly discount
|Fields of validity
|Price
|All zones
|€16.20
|Zone 2-3
|€15.90
|Zone 3-4
|€15.40
|Zone 4-5
|€15.20
Navigo day fares
- All zones (1-5): €12.30
Note : The Navigo day allows you to travel anywhere in Île-de-France in all areas in 2026 except airports.
Rates for the 2026-2027 Imagine R Back to School Package (all zones)*
*Prices excluding application fees
|Package Type
|Price
|Imagine R School
|€393.30
|Imagine R Student
|€393.30
|Imagine R Junior
|€17.20
Paris Visite Prices*
*This package is valid for airport services.
*Half-fare is applied for children between 4 years old and less than 10 years old.
|Paris Tour Package
|Price
|Adult 1 day all zones
|€30.60
|Child 1 day all zones
|€15.30
|Adult 2 days all areas
|€45.40
|Child 2 days all zones
|€22.70
|Adult 3 days in all areas
|€63.80
|Child 3 days in all areas
|€31.90
|Adult 5 days all areas
|€78.00
|Child 5 days in all areas
|€39.00
Tariff of the anti-pollution package
- Anti-pollution package: €5.10