Île-de-France Mobilités 2026 fares Published on 2025 December 10

The price of your tickets will change on 1 January 2026. Summary of the different tickets and their new prices.

Single ticket transport rates

Title Rate Boarding ticket – SMS €2.55 Boarding ticket – Credit card €2.55 Boarding ticket €2.50 Single Metro-Train-RER ticket (full price) €2.55 Single Metro-Train-RER ticket (reduced rate) €1.30 Single Bus-Tram ticket (full price) €2.05 Single Bus-Tram ticket (reduced rate) €1.05 Paris Region ↔ Airports single ticket (full price) €14.00 Paris Region ↔ Airports single ticket (reduced rate) €7.00 Ticket Roissybus €14.00 Orlyval ticket (full price) €14.00 Orlyval ticket (reduced rate) €7.00

Fares for Navigo Liberté+ users:

Title Price Metro-Train-RER journey per unit paid a posteriori (full price) €2.04 Metro-Train-RER journey per unit paid a posteriori (reduced rate) €1.02 Bus-Tram journey paid retrospectively (full price) €1.64 Bus-Tram journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate) €0.82 Airport journey paid retrospectively (full price) €14.00 Airport journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate) 7 € Roissybus ticket €14.00 Roissy zone A* journey paid retrospectively (full price) €6.40 Roissy zone A* journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate) €3.20 Roissy zone B* journey paid afterwards (full price) €7.60 Roissy zone B* journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate) €3.80 Roissy zone C* journey paid retrospectively (full price) €10.20 Roissy zone C* journey paid retrospectively (reduced rate) €5.10

*With the Navigo Liberté+, you have a preferential rate to go to nearby areas near the airports: Proximity zone A: Parc des Expositions, Villepinte, Sevran Beaudottes, Aulnay-sous-Bois

Proximity zone B: Le Blanc-Mesnil, Drancy, Sevran-Livry

Proximity zone C: Le Bourget, La Courneuve, La Plaine Stade de France

Year-round transport rates*

Annual Navigo fares

Areas Annual fee All zones €998.80 Zone 2–3 €976.80 Zone 3–4 €950.40 Zone 4–5 €928.40

Annual Navigo fare Senior pricing Senior : €544.80 per year *Rates exclude subscription fees.

Monthly transport rates

Navigo Monthly Pass Rates

Areas Rate All zones €90.80 Zone 2-3 €88.80 Zone 3-4 €86.40 Zone 4-5 €84.40

Navigo Pass Rate 50% Discount Month

Areas Rate All zones €45.40 Zone 2-3 €44.40 Zone 3-4 €43.20 Zone 4-5 €42.20

Prices Solidarity Discount Package 75 % Month

Areas Rate All zones €22.70 Zone 2-3 €22.20 Zone 3-4 €21.60 Zone 4-5 €21.15

Weekly transport rates

Navigo Week fares

Fields of validity Price All zones €32.40 Zone 2-3 €31.80 Zone 3-4 €30.80 Zone 4-5 €30.40

Navigo Pass Rates Solidarity Discount 75 % Week

Fields of validity Price All zones €8.10 Zone 2-3 €7.95 Zone 3-4 €7.70 Zone 4-5 €7.60

Navigo Pass fare 50% weekly discount

Fields of validity Price All zones €16.20 Zone 2-3 €15.90 Zone 3-4 €15.40 Zone 4-5 €15.20

Navigo day fares All zones (1-5): €12.30 Note : The Navigo day allows you to travel anywhere in Île-de-France in all areas in 2026 except airports.

Rates for the 2026-2027 Imagine R Back to School Package (all zones)* *Prices excluding application fees

Package Type Price Imagine R School €393.30 Imagine R Student €393.30 Imagine R Junior €17.20

Paris Visite Prices* *This package is valid for airport services. *Half-fare is applied for children between 4 years old and less than 10 years old.

Paris Tour Package Price Adult 1 day all zones €30.60 Child 1 day all zones €15.30 Adult 2 days all areas €45.40 Child 2 days all zones €22.70 Adult 3 days in all areas €63.80 Child 3 days in all areas €31.90 Adult 5 days all areas €78.00 Child 5 days in all areas €39.00