Works on the network
Interruptions, reduced frequencies, station closures: anticipate the construction sites that impact your travel and find your alternative route.
Warning: major works are disrupting the network this summer
- Longer journey times and heavy traffic are to be expected on some lines
- · Encourage teleworking if you have the possibility
- If you need to travel by public transport in the areas affected by the works, please use the recommendations and consult the Ile-de-France Mobilités app
Focus on the disruptions of summer 2026
Works and impacts
During the summer of 2026, the Ile-de-France network will be modernised with nearly €4 billion in investment. Metro lines 4, 5, 8, 12 and 13, RER A, B, C, D, E, and trains H, K and P will undergo major works. The T1 and T2 trams will also be under construction until the end of August.
These interventions will lead to station closures, frequency reductions and traffic interruptions depending on the lines. Check real-time schedules and plan alternative routes for your trips.
Stay informed during the work
Download the Île-de-France Mobilités app to find out about the works by line, receive alerts and find your alternative routes live.