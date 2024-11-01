Works on the network

During the summer of 2026, the Ile-de-France network will be modernised with nearly €4 billion in investment. Metro lines 4, 5, 8, 12 and 13, RER A, B, C, D, E, and trains H, K and P will undergo major works. The T1 and T2 trams will also be under construction until the end of August.

These interventions will lead to station closures, frequency reductions and traffic interruptions depending on the lines. Check real-time schedules and plan alternative routes for your trips.