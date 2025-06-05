Two options to buy your transport tickets in Île-de-France
Since April 2025, cardboard tickets: it's officially over. To buy transport tickets, you have two options: your phone or the Navigo Easy pass! Let us explain.
To validate and buy transport tickets with peace of mind, you can download one of the 5 reseller applications :
- The official Île-de-France Mobilités app
- Hello RATP
- SNCF Connect
- Samsung Wallet
- or Apple Cards
How does it work?
In a few clicks:
- Buy your tickets whenever you want
- Validate directly with your phone at stations and stations
- Find your purchase history in your apps
- No need for physical support!
Buying your ticket by SMS is also possible on the buses
It's simple, buy your ticket by sending an SMS to the number indicated on the bus (€2.50 + possible cost of the SMS).
Careful
The service only works if you have a French phone number.
Option 2 - Travel with a Navigo Easy Pass
How does it work?
- Get a Navigo Easy pass (€2) from a ticket machine or ticket office at a station or station
- Charge it with the desired transport tickets at the ticket offices or vending machines or directly with your phone thanks to the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- Validate at each trip