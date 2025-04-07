Transport in Île-de-France: end of the cardboard ticket, make way for simplicity!
Campaign image, cardboard tickets are over. Buy a Navigo Easy pass or use your smartphone
On November 1, 2025, the paper t+ ticket will end in Île-de-France.
Rechargeable physical card, ticket and smartphone validation: we explain how to travel easily on public transport.
Why is the paper ticket disappearing in transport in Île-de-France?
Every year, more than 500 million paper t+ tickets are printed in Île-de-France: a resource-intensive format, not always practical and difficult to recycle.
To simplify travellers' journeys and reduce its environmental impact, the public transport network in the Ile-de-France region is going digital by eliminating the cardboard ticket.
We explain the different options for traveling in this article!
Before you start: do you have any cardboard tickets left? Exchange them at the resort!
Do you still have t+ tickets, airport tickets or Origin-Destination tickets? Are you wondering how to exchange your cardboard tickets?
- Go to RATP or SNCF ticket offices between November 1, 2025 and June 1, 2026
- Your tickets will be converted to the equivalent digital format (full price versus full price, reduced price versus reduced price), usable on a Navigo Easy pass
- Remember to bring a Navigo Easy pass before exchanging!
For your occasional trips: several practical solutions
Since 1 January 2025, pricing has been simplified with two types of tickets: the metro-train-RER ticket at €2.50 and the bus-tram ticket at €2.
To use them, you have three options:
1. The Navigo Easy pass
It is becoming the reference solution for all occasional travellers looking for a physical medium to validate their journeys. This rechargeable pass offers many advantages:
- Rechargeable at will - including from your phone
- Can be used immediately
- Durable and resistant
- Eco-friendly (no more paper waste)
- Convenient (no more queuing at vending machines)
How does it work?
Nothing could be simpler! All you have to do is:
- Get a Navigo Easy pass (€2) at a train station
- Load it with the desired tickets
- Validate at each trip
Which tickets should you load on your Navigo Easy pass?
The Navigo Easy pass accommodates all your occasional tickets:
Passengers recharge a navigo easy pass with their phone
For those who prefer to have everything on their smartphone, it's possible! Your phone becomes your transport ticket thanks to the Île-de-France Mobilités application (or on the applications of our official retailers).
In a few clicks:
- Buy your tickets whenever you want
- Validate directly with your phone
- Find your purchase history
- No need for physical support
So save time! Recharge with the Île-de-France Mobilités app (or any other Official Reseller app), and validate directly with your smartphone!
3. And also: the Navigo Liberté +, the practical and economical service
Have you heard of Navigo Liberté +? This is the service that allows you to travel anywhere in Île-de-France, at a preferential rate, using all modes of transport and without recharging :
- Practical : validate your pass and pay on the 15th of the following month, only for the journeys made
- - 20% on the price of journeys : with Navigo Liberté + you travel by metro/train/RER for €1.99 (compared to €2.50) and €1.60 for bus/tram journeys (compared to €2)
- Always valid : without recharging, travel throughout the region without constraints
Tailor-made support
An agent of the network informs a passenger in the resort
To facilitate this transition, agents are present in the station to guide passengers. Demonstrations are organized in the field and educational leaflets are available to accompany you in this change.
This development is part of a process to modernise transport in the Ile-de-France region, for a more fluid and environmentally friendly network.
A vision for the future of transport in the Ile-de-France region
The end of the paper ticket is part of a broader modernization strategy led by Île-de-France Mobilités. A ticketing and digital revolution that aims to:
- Make travel more fluid : faster validation, fewer queues
- Reduce environmental impact : by eliminating the production and recycling of paper tickets
- Improving the passenger experience : more flexibility, fewer constraints
- Guaranteeing access to transport for all : personalised support for seniors and people who are less familiar with digital technology
- Preparing for the future : towards an ever smarter and more connected transport network
A modernisation of the ticketing system for Ile-de-France transport that combines innovation and solidarity, for more sustainable transport accessible to all.