Transport in Île-de-France: end of the cardboard ticket, make way for simplicity!

On November 1, 2025, the paper t+ ticket will end in Île-de-France.

Rechargeable physical card, ticket and smartphone validation: we explain how to travel easily on public transport.

Why is the paper ticket disappearing in transport in Île-de-France?

Every year, more than 500 million paper t+ tickets are printed in Île-de-France: a resource-intensive format, not always practical and difficult to recycle.

To simplify travellers' journeys and reduce its environmental impact, the public transport network in the Ile-de-France region is going digital by eliminating the cardboard ticket.

We explain the different options for traveling in this article!