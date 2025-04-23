From punching machine to smartphone validation: a look back at 125 years of ticketing in transport in Île-de-France

1900: "Punch, please"

It was in 1900 that the history of the metro began in Île-de-France with the inauguration of the first line (our current metro line 1), on the occasion of the Universal Exhibition in Paris.

At the time, people travelled in first or second class, and it was a flesh-and-blood puncher who checked the tickets at the entrance to each station. An organization that will gradually begin to run out of steam in the face of the evolution of a network that is still young, but already in full expansion.

Did you know? The first class did not officially disappear until 1991.