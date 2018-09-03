133 projects for extensions or new lines in Île-de-France

Extension of new transport lines in Île-de-France

133 projects for the extension or renewal of Train, Metro, Tram, Bus lines

By 2022, 13 projects for extensions or new train, metro and tram lines will see the light of day. As for buses, 120 new projects are planned for 2018.

  • A new metro line (line 15 South) and 4 extended lines (4, 11, 12 and 14)
  • 4 new tram lines (9, 10, 12 and 13) and 3 extended lines (1, 4 and 3b)
  • An extended RER line (RER E to the West)
  • 120 projects for new bus services are being studied for implementation in 2018

 

