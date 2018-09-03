133 projects for extensions or new lines in Île-de-France

By 2022, 13 projects for extensions or new train, metro and tram lines will see the light of day. As for buses, 120 new projects are planned for 2018.

A new metro line (line 15 South) and 4 extended lines (4, 11, 12 and 14)

(line 15 South) and (4, 11, 12 and 14) 4 new tram lines (9, 10, 12 and 13) and 3 extended lines (1, 4 and 3b)

(9, 10, 12 and 13) and (1, 4 and 3b) An extended RER line (RER E to the West)

(RER E to the West) 120 projects for new bus services are being studied for implementation in 2018

