133 projects for extensions or new lines in Île-de-France
133 projects for the extension or renewal of Train, Metro, Tram, Bus lines
By 2022, 13 projects for extensions or new train, metro and tram lines will see the light of day. As for buses, 120 new projects are planned for 2018.
- A new metro line (line 15 South) and 4 extended lines (4, 11, 12 and 14)
- 4 new tram lines (9, 10, 12 and 13) and 3 extended lines (1, 4 and 3b)
- An extended RER line (RER E to the West)
- 120 projects for new bus services are being studied for implementation in 2018
Find out more: A transport network that is growing!
Press releases:
- Lucie Aubrac and Barbara will be the names of the next stations on metro line 4
- Tram 3 is extended to Porte Dauphine
- A solution finally found on the Tram 1 route in Noisy-le-Sec
- Ile-de-France Mobilités approves the financing of the Tram 9 and 1 projects
- The tram network continues to be deployed in the Ile-de-France region