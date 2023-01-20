Public Transit Financing Conference

Why organise a Transport Financing Conference?

The public transport network in the Ile-de-France region is the 2nd densest and the 4th most extensive in the world. In the next ten years, the metro network will have doubled in size, with the gradual arrival of lines 15, 16, 17 and 18. The RER E will go as far as Mantes-la-Jolie, the tram network will be multiplied. As for the number of buses, it will be 20% larger.

An unprecedented development of public transport in the Ile-de-France region... which will require an adapted operating budget.