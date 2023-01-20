Public Transit Financing Conference
The 2024-2030 Public Transport Financing Conference is a whole day and a multitude of players from the world of transport - experts, politicians, user associations - come together to imagine, innovate, design and collectively think about the terms and conditions of sustainable financing of collective mobility in the Île-de-France region.
Why organise a Transport Financing Conference?
The public transport network in the Ile-de-France region is the 2nd densest and the 4th most extensive in the world. In the next ten years, the metro network will have doubled in size, with the gradual arrival of lines 15, 16, 17 and 18. The RER E will go as far as Mantes-la-Jolie, the tram network will be multiplied. As for the number of buses, it will be 20% larger.
An unprecedented development of public transport in the Ile-de-France region... which will require an adapted operating budget.
How is your public transport financed?
The financing of public transport is a plural and crucial ecosystem that allows the network to modernise, to gain in precision, to move towards more sustainable energies and materials each year, while offering Île-de-France Mobilités the opportunity to offer preferential rates and financial aid to users to make mobility accessible to all.
On the agenda of this first 2024-2030 Public Transport Financing Conference
- A diagnosis of the operating costs of the new lines and the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
- Designing a new funding model
- The social and ecological role of transport prices - with an international perspective
- The identification of possible new revenues for Île-de-France Mobilités
- And the openness to political proposals thanks to the actors' notebooks written by the political groups of the Region
Assises du financement: ask your questions directly to the participants!
Although the Assises du financement physically bring together a group of experts and elected officials, they are open to all questions and suggestions.
Do you have a proposal to make to make the budget for public transport in the Ile-de-France region sustainable?
