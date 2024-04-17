Punctuality in transport in 2023: a platform to claim your compensation

In 2023, some lines of the Ile-de-France public transport network did not meet their objectives in terms of punctuality.

Difficulties in recruiting, absenteeism and a lot of work, necessary to modernise and improve the network in the long term, but having an impact on traffic, explain these disruptions.

A refund campaign to compensate affected Navigo subscribers

For this reason, and for the third year in a row, Île-de-France Mobilités is launching, from March 20 to April 24, 2024, a refund campaign to compensate Navigo subscribers impacted by the drop in punctuality in 2023.