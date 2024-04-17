Punctuality in transport in 2023: a platform to claim your compensation
In 2023, some lines of the Ile-de-France public transport network did not meet their objectives in terms of punctuality.
Difficulties in recruiting, absenteeism and a lot of work, necessary to modernise and improve the network in the long term, but having an impact on traffic, explain these disruptions.
A refund campaign to compensate affected Navigo subscribers
For this reason, and for the third year in a row, Île-de-France Mobilités is launching, from March 20 to April 24, 2024, a refund campaign to compensate Navigo subscribers impacted by the drop in punctuality in 2023.
Beware of fraudulent emails
Think you've received an email about the refund campaign from us? Don't click on the link, it's an attempt at fraud! The campaign is only carried out from our platform.
How to detect a fraudulent email? We tell you everything in this article.
Why launch a compensation campaign?
As part of the contracts signed with the operators (companies hired to operate the lines, from driving to maintenance), Île-de-France Mobilités imposes objectives in terms of punctuality.
When its objectives are not achieved, financial penalties are required from operators and a reimbursement campaign is automatically set up to compensate the first concerned: the passengers.
How to get reimbursed? Know your eligibility and the lines concerned? We explain everything to you.
Am I eligible?
The refunds concern Ile-de-France residents who are Navigo subscribers:
- imagine R student,
- imagine R school,
- Navigo Annual (all zones),
- Navigo Annual Senior,
- Navigo Month (all zones),
- Navigo 50% Discount Month (all zones),
- and Navigo Solidarité 75% Mois (all zones).
Once the reimbursement platform is open, you can simply, by logging in, check your eligibility.
Which lines are eligible for refunds?
It's simple, all lines and axes whose punctuality has been less than 80% for at least three months in 2023, are eligible for the reimbursement campaign.
And this year, Île-de-France Mobilités is pushing its standards and also compensating subscribers living or working on a route whose annual punctuality has been less than 85%.
For the year 2023, this concerns the RER A, B, C, D lines and the P line.
The axes and lines concerned:
How are your reimbursements calculated?
The amount reimbursed is personalized for each traveler, based on:
- The axes on which you have travelled,
- The number of months of package purchased during the periods impacted by the drop in punctuality,
- Of your package.
Compensation ranges from half a month to a month and a half of a monthly fee reimbursed.
Details of the routes and lines eligible for reimbursement: 5 routes and 15 routes concerned in Île-de-France
On the RER A line
- Cergy-le-Haut <> axis Maisons-Laffitte : year 2023 <85 % de ponctualité, soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 0,5 fois le montant du forfait mensuel,
The Cergy-le Haut / Maison-Laffitte axis includes the stations of Cergy-le Haut, Cergy St-Christophe, Neuville - Université, Conflans - Fin d'Oise, Achères - Ville, Maisons-Laffitte
Table of refunds for line A
On the RER B line:
- Robinson Axis <> Bourg-la-Reine: 6 months<80 % de ponctualité, soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 1 fois le montant du forfait mensuel,
The Robinson / Bourg-la-Reine axis includes the stations of Bourg-la-Reine, Sceaux, Fontenay-aux-Roses, Robinson
- Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse <> axis Parc de Sceaux : 9 months <80 % de ponctualité, soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 1 fois le montant du forfait mensuel,
The Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse <> Parc de Sceaux axis includes the stations of Parc de Sceaux, La Croix Berny, Antony, Fontaine-Michalon, Les Baconnets, Massy - Palaiseau, Palaiseau, Palaiseau - Villebon, Lozère, Le Guichet, Orsay - Ville, Bures-sur-Yvette, Courcelle-sur-Yvette, Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse.
- Aulnay-sous-Bois <> Mitry-Claye : 10 months <80 % de ponctualité, soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 1,5 fois le montant du forfait mensuel,
The Aulnay-sous-Bois <> Mitry-Claye axis includes the Mitry-Claye, Villeparisis Mitry-le-Neuf, Vert-Galant, Sevran-Livry, Aulnay-sous-Bois stations.
- Aulnay-sous-Bois <> CDG 2-TGV Airport : 8 months <80 % de ponctualité, soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 1 fois le montant du forfait mensuel.
The Aulnay-sous-Bois <> CDG Airport 2-TGV axis includes the stations of Aéroport Ch. de Gaulle 2 - TGV, Aéroport Ch. de Gaulle 1, Parc des Expositions, Villepinte, Sevran Beaudottes, Aulnay-sous-Bois
Refund Tables for Line B
On the RER C line
- Saint-Martin-d'Étampes <> axis Marolles-en-Hurepoix : 7 months <80 % de ponctualité, soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 1 fois le montant du forfait mensuel
The Saint-Martin-d'Étampes <> Marolles-en-Hurepoix axis includes the stations of Marolles en Hurepoix, Bouray, Lardy, Chamarande, Etréchy, Etampes, Saint-Martin d'Etampes.
- Dourdan-la-Forêt <> La Norville - Saint-Germain-lès-Arpajon : 6 months <80 % de ponctualité (avec la prise en compte des suppressions de trains la veille avant 17h), soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 1 fois le montant du forfait mensuel
The Dourdan-la-Forêt <> La Norville - Saint-Germain-lès-Arpajon axis includes the stations of La Norville, Arpajon, Egly, Breuillet, Breuilley Village, Saint-Chéron, Sermaise, Dourdan, Dourdan la Forêt.
- Juvisy <> Brétigny : 5 months <80 % de ponctualité (avec la prise en compte des suppressions de trains la veille avant 17h), soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 0,5 fois le montant du forfait mensuel
The Juvisy-Brétigny <> axisincludes the stations of Juvisy, Savigny sur Orge, Épinay sur Orge, Sainte-Geneviève des Bois, Brétigny.
- Pontoise <> Saint-Ouen : 3 months <80 % de ponctualité (avec la prise en compte des suppressions de trains la veille avant 17h), soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 0,5 fois le montant du forfait mensuel
The Pontoise <> Saint-Ouen axis includes the stations of Pontoise, Saint-Ouen l'Aumône, Saint-Ouen l'Aumône-Liesse, Pierrelaye, Montigny-Beauchamp, Franconville-Le Plessis-Bouchard, Cernay, Ermont Eaubonne, Saint-Gratien, Épinay-sur-Seine, Gennevilliers, Les Grésillons, Saint-Ouen.
- Massy - Palaiseau <> Les Saules : year 2023 <85 % de ponctualité, soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 0,5 fois le montant du forfait mensuel
The Massy - Palaiseau <> Les Saules axis includes the stations of Massy Palaiseau, Massy Verrières, Chemin d'Antony, Rungis La Fraternelle, Pont de Rungis, Orly Ville, Les Saules
Table of refunds for line C
On the RER D line
- Creil <> Goussainville : 3 months <80 % de ponctualité, soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 0,5 fois le montant du forfait mensuel,
The Creil <> Goussainville axis includes the stations of Creil, Chantilly Gouvieux, Orry la Ville Coye la Forêt, La Borne Blanche, Survilliers Fosses, Louvres, Les Noues, Goussainville.
- Montgeron - Crosne <> Combs-La-Ville-Quincy : year 2023 <85 % de ponctualité, soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 0,5 fois le montant du forfait mensuel
The Montgeron-Crosne <> Combs-La-Ville-Quincy axis includes the stations of Montgeron, Crosne, Yerres, Brunoy, Boussy, Saint-Antoine, Combs, la Ville, Quincy.
- Vigneux <> Corbeil via Évry-Courcouronnes : year 2023 <85 % de ponctualité, soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 0,5 fois le montant du forfait mensuel
The Vigneux <> Corbeil via Évry Courcouronnes axis includes the stations of Vigneux sur Seine, Juvisy, Viry Châtillon, Grigny Centre, Orangis - Bois de l'Épine, Évry Courcouronnes, Le Bras de Fer, Corbeil Essonnes.
Reimbursement table for line D
On the P line
- La Ferté Milon <> Meaux : 3 months <80 % de ponctualité, soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 0,5 fois le montant du forfait mensuel,
The La Ferté Milon <> Meaux axis includes the stations of Meaux, Trilport, Isles Armentières Congis, Lizy sur Ourcq, Crouy sur Ourcq, Mareuil sur Ourcq, La Ferté Millon
- Tournan-en-Brie <> Coulommiers : 4 months <80 % de ponctualité (avec la prise en compte des suppressions de trains la veille avant 17h), soit un remboursement allant jusqu'à 0,5 fois le montant du forfait mensuel.
The Tournan <> Coulommiers axis includes the stations of Tournan en Brie, Marles en Brie, Mortcerf, Guérard La Celle sur Morin, Faremoutiers Pommeuse, Mouroux, Coulommiers.
Reimbursement table for line P
For your refund: go to the compensation platform from March 20, 2024
From March 20 to April 17, 2024, log in to our dedicated reimbursement platform and submit your requests for the 2023 punctuality campaign.
What is the role of the platform?
Detail all the conditions of eligibility for a refund and guide you throughout the procedure, simply.
To go further: what is an axis?
On a rail network, an axis is simply a specific portion of line that connects one or more urban areas.