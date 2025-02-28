RER B, RER C, T12: reimbursement campaign from 18 March 2025
Are you concerned by the reimbursement campaign?
You are concerned if you have borrowed regularly in 2024:
- One of the 5 RER B and C axes affected by significant delays
- The T12 tram line, which had a difficult start when it was commissioned in 2024
Which transport tickets are eligible for reimbursement?
- An annual Navigo pass
- A Navigo Senior pass
- An imagine R package (Student or School)
- Navigo Month passes (even on a Discovery Pass or Smartphone)
- A Navigo Month pass 50% discount
- A Navigo Month Solidarity 75% pass
How to get your refund?
It's simple and 100% online :
- Between March 18 and April 15, 2025, go to our reimbursement platform
- Log in to your account Île-de-France Mobilités Connect or create one
- On this platform, you will find all the eligibility conditions for a refund and will be guided throughout the procedure, to submit your request simply
Questions and answers to better understand
Why this refund?
In the contracts signed with SNCF Transilien and RATP (the companies that manage the operation, work and maintenance on the lines of the transport network in Île-de-France), Île-de-France Mobilités imposes punctuality objectives on the lines. If these objectives are not met, financial penalties are given to operators.
And as the first to be impacted by punctuality are passengers: Île-de-France Mobilitésis committed to compensating Ile-de-France residents when the punctuality of a line is less than 80% for at least three months.
What is an axis?
Infographic: What is an "axis"?
On a rail network, an axis is a specific portion of line that connects several agglomerations
Example of a specific axis with the line plan highlighted: Aulnay-sous-Bois <-> Mitry Claye on the RER B</->
On a rail network, an axis is a specific part of a line that connects one or more urban areas.
Example: the Aulnay-sous-Bois <> Mitry-Claye axis, on the RER B.
If delays have occurred on one axis only, it is the journeys made on this section of the line that will be reimbursed.
Home, place of work: which address will be used for your refund?
The one of your choice. Upon proof, you will be able to submit a refund request in connection with your home address OR your place of work.
Your transport is mobilised to improve your daily life in Île-de-France
Île-de-France Mobilités remains mobilized to improve your daily life in transport.
New metros, trains, more reliable trams, automation of lines, modernisation of infrastructure: in 2024, the overall punctuality score of the network increased by 3 points (96.3%).
And the efforts continue to offer you an ever more reliable and pleasant service on a daily basis.