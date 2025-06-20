Heatwave in Île-de-France: why is transport traffic disrupted?

How does the heat impact your public transport?

Live electrical cables = train slowdowns with the heat

Overhead electrical cables (called catenaries), which power a large part of the trains, trams and RER, are affected by the heatwave.

They can relax or break, causing power cuts and unplanned traffic stops during heat waves.

High heat means the risk of rail expansion

It is a natural phenomenon, when temperatures exceed 30 °C, the metal of the rails heats up and expands, reaching between 50 and 60 °C (when the outside temperature exceeds 37 °C).

This expansion can cause a slight deformation of the tracks, which can become dangerous if trains are travelling at normal speed. In places, the rails are painted white to reduce their temperature and limit expansion.