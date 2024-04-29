A new single command centre for the RER A? Good news for travelers

But what is a single command center?

A single command center (or CCU) is a place that brings together all the actors in charge of the operation of the same line, in the same place.

RER A, a line operated by several players

In the case of the RER A, this takes place in Vincennes with the Transilien SNCF Voyageurs, SNCF Réseau and RATP teams who share the operation of the line.

Transilien SNCF Voyageurs and SNCF Réseau operate the Cergy-le-Haut and Clichy branches, while the rest of the RER A line is operated by RATP.

A particular situation, which led, in 2019, to the creation of the Single Command Center (CCU) of the RER A in Vincennes.

What is the purpose of a single command center?