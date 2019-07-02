Decisions of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council – 2 July 2019
Final dates for the opening of public transport one night per month from September
Following the discussions bringing together representatives of the nightlife world, elected officials, transport operators, the Departments and the City of Paris, around Île-de-France Mobilités, all the stakeholders defined the final timetable for the experimentation of opening public transport at night.
One Saturday a month, your transport will be open all night. 6 metro lines, 3 tram lines, 45 reinforced bus lines.
NB: some dates of the Festive Nights have been modified to adapt to various events.
The on-demand drop-off service extended to 50 new bus lines on the Île-de-France Mobilités network from 1 July
Following the positive results of the tests of the on-demand hop-off service on buses that were tested in recent months on 11 bus lines in Seine-Saint-Denis and Seine-et-Marne, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to extend this new and concrete solution which improves the feeling of safety of passengers, and in particular women, who use the buses and come home late at night.
More than forty bus and Noctilien lines reinforced to improve daily transport
Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing its ambitious programme to restructure the Ile-de-France bus network with the aim of creating a balanced regional network and facilitating its daily transport conditions. At its last Board of Directors, Île-de-France Mobilités voted to improve and strengthen more than forty bus, Noctilien and tram lines in Île-de-France. These measures also concern the creation of Demand-Responsive Transport networks, which are set to develop strongly in the Île-de-France region, mainly in the outer suburbs.
In addition to bus reinforcements throughout the Île-de-France, 8 on-demand transport services will be accessible from the TAD IDFM application from September 2019.
The first trains of the T9 tramway begin their dynamic tests
Currently under construction in La Rochelle, the trains are beginning their industrial test phase before being gradually delivered to Île-de-France Mobilités from the end of the year and for commercial operation at the end of 2020. The Île-de-France Mobilités Council has confirmed the choice of the Keolis group to operate the future T9 tramway.
Passenger comfort: station modernisation continues to improve access to transport in Île-de-France
To facilitate the daily life of passengers in the Paris region, Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing its investments to modernise stations, with the creation and extension of Park and Ride facilities in La Verrière and Herblay, the creation of a modern eco-bus stationin Persan-Beaumont and the improvement of the facilities in Parly 2, Val de Fontenay and Verneuil-l'Étang stations.
Herblay, extension of the park-and-ride facility, more than 130 spaces created. Parly 2, development of the bus station. La Verrière, creation of a park and ride with 750 spaces. Persan-Beaumont: creation of a modern eco-bus station. Val de Marne, creation of an additional access to the Verneuil-l'Etang station, development of the station hub
