Decisions of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council – 2 July 2019

The on-demand drop-off service extended to 50 new bus lines on the Île-de-France Mobilités network from 1 July

Following the positive results of the tests of the on-demand hop-off service on buses that were tested in recent months on 11 bus lines in Seine-Saint-Denis and Seine-et-Marne, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to extend this new and concrete solution which improves the feeling of safety of passengers, and in particular women, who use the buses and come home late at night.

