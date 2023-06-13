Fête de la musique 2025: single fare and lines open all night

Travel without counting with the Fête de la Musique package for €4.20!

This year again, make the most of the Fête de la Musique with a special and unlimited package (price: 4.20 euros).

What makes it special? It allows you to make an unlimited number of trips on all networks in Île-de-France (except Orlyval), from June 21 at 5 p.m. until the next day at 7 a.m. on June 22.

Do you have a Navigo or Imagine R subscription?

Don't panic! You can use your subscription as you would on other days.

How to buy the Fête de la Musique package?