Fête de la musique 2025: single fare and lines open all night
Travel without counting with the Fête de la Musique package for €4.20!
This year again, make the most of the Fête de la Musique with a special and unlimited package (price: 4.20 euros).
What makes it special? It allows you to make an unlimited number of trips on all networks in Île-de-France (except Orlyval), from June 21 at 5 p.m. until the next day at 7 a.m. on June 22.
Do you have a Navigo or Imagine R subscription?
Don't panic! You can use your subscription as you would on other days.
How to buy the Fête de la Musique package?
- on a Navigo Easy pass from a ticket machine (at the station or in the station) or the IDF Mobilités app
- or charge (and use!) it directly from the IDF Mobilités appon compatible Android or iPhone phones (not available in Apple Maps)
Which lines remain open on the night of the Fête de la Musique?
For the Fête de la Musique: metros, RER, trains, trams and night buses will be your best friends to fully enjoy the many concerts.
Metros and RER
5 RER lines (A, B, C, D and E), 6 metro lines (1, 2, 4, 6, 9 and 14) will continue to serve some stations beyond at the end of the usual service (i.e. Sunday 22 around 00:30).
Be careful though, not all the entrances to these stations will necessarily be open.
All RER stations A, B and E (between Gare de l'Est and Chelles, and Gare de l'Est and Tournan) will be served.
Trains, trams and RER
In addition to the 5 RER lines (A, B, C, D and E), at the end of the usual service, you will be able to use the Transilien lines H, J, L, N, P and R (but, only between Melun and Montereau) and the T4 tram line, all night long (between Aulnay-sous-Bois, Bondy and the Montfermeil Hospital).
- Note that buses will run between Conflans Sainte-Honorine, Les Mureaux and Mantes-la-Jolie. The frequencies are different depending on the line.
Night bus
The night bus network, in service from 0:30 to 05:30, will be adapted that night according to traffic constraints, safety perimeters and in addition to the rail network (train, RER, metro).