The 360th and very last train of the Francilien has arrived!
That's it, the last train of the Francilien, the train that transformed the mobility of the network in Île-de-France, reached its home station in Paris Saint-Lazare on Friday, December 9, 2022. It will now run on line J on the axis between Gisors and Paris. The arrival of this latest train marks the strong symbol of an ambitious train renewal policy led by Île-de-France Mobilités. The aim is to increase passenger comfort and network reliability and punctuality on lines H, K, P, J, L and RER E.
2009: arrival of the first Ile-de-France resident on the network
It was on December 12, 2009, on line H, that the first Ile-de-France resident arrived. A technological leap and a sensational arrival for passengers who, until then, had travelled on board the "little greys" (the Z 6100 trains). Also called "tin cans", these small metal trains, put into circulation in the 1960s and 1970s, remained in circulation until 2013, until they were completely replaced by Ile-de-France residents.
Ile-de-France: what has it changed?
Among the most popular trains in Île-de-France on the lines of the Paris Nord, Paris Saint-Lazare and Paris Est stations, the Francilien marked a real breakthrough in terms of comfort for passengers. Safer, more modern, more spacious and brighter, it immediately embodied Île-de-France Mobilités' vision of tomorrow's transport.
The Ile-de-France is:
More comfort
- An ergonomic "boa" train that makes it easier to move around on board and find a seat more easily
- + 29% seating
- Wider seats and large windows that let in daylight and allow you to observe the landscapes of Île-de-France
- USB sockets, underfloor heating, efficient air conditioning and natural and "zen" lighting systems
More reliability
- Between 93 and 95% punctuality by mid-2022
- A safe train that allows you to be seen better and to see better
- Spaces that facilitate the work of security teams thanks to on-board security video systems
The response to current concerns and lifestyles:
- A greener train: the trains (100% electric) have been designed from 90% recyclable materials, designed to improve energy consumption
- A train twice as quiet as the previous generation
- A so-called "communicating" train with large screens on board and real-time information on the service and potential incidents
The Ile-de-France region: thinking beyond mobility
Sixteen years is the time it took for the 360 Francilien trains to be fully installed on the entire Île-de-France Mobilités network. But why sixteen?
That's how long it took Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners to design the 360 trains, fit out the platforms and stations , and modernise and adapt the rail systems across the entire network in the Greater and Inner Suburbs and Paris. Colossal work and a successful challenge. Today, lines H, J, K, L and P are 100% equipped and the RER E has 11 trains out of its fleet of 52 rolling stock.
And tomorrow?
The transport revolution initiated with the arrival of the Francilien remains a striking model of success, from which Île-de-France Mobilités continues to draw inspiration every day for the construction of the projects that will make the mobility of tomorrow :
- the new generation of RER (the RER NG) which will soon equip the RER D and E lines
- Regio2N trains (especially on lines N and R) and the Citadis Dualis tram-train (on lines T13 and T4)
- the new MP14 metros which are already there or will arrive in the next few years on lines 4, 14 and 11 and, tomorrow, the MF19 metros which will equip lines 10, 7bis, 3bis, 13, 12, 8, 3 and 7
- the future RER B trains, the MI20