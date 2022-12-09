The 360th and very last train of the Francilien has arrived!

The Ile-de-France region: thinking beyond mobility

Sixteen years is the time it took for the 360 Francilien trains to be fully installed on the entire Île-de-France Mobilités network. But why sixteen?

That's how long it took Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners to design the 360 trains, fit out the platforms and stations , and modernise and adapt the rail systems across the entire network in the Greater and Inner Suburbs and Paris. Colossal work and a successful challenge. Today, lines H, J, K, L and P are 100% equipped and the RER E has 11 trains out of its fleet of 52 rolling stock.

And tomorrow?

The transport revolution initiated with the arrival of the Francilien remains a striking model of success, from which Île-de-France Mobilités continues to draw inspiration every day for the construction of the projects that will make the mobility of tomorrow :