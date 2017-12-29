Stations that are increasingly modern and in line with passengers' expectations
By 2025, €3 billion will be devoted to the modernisation of Ile-de-France stations, which are places of connection but also of life where passengers spend from a few minutes to several hours a day. 70 connected waiting areas were set up in 2017 and 80 additional are planned in the coming months.
Auber, Robinson, Ivry-sur-Seine, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, Val-de-Fontenay, Saint-Denis, Lyon, Bercy and Poissy are some of the stations where modernisation projects began or evolved in 2017 and will continue in 2018. Today, 146 stations in Île-de-France are accessible to all passengers, including 34 stations developed between 2016 and 2017.
Work to make 122 additional stations accessible will continue in 2018 and until 2024. Parking capacity in the vicinity of stations, which is essential for passengers from the inner and outer suburbs, is increasing rapidly. Numerous park-and-ride projects have already been launched, totalling 7,850 parking spaces out of the 10,000 additional spaces set for 2020.
Micro-working spaces in stations
70 stations have been equipped with these connected micro-working spaces, heated and comfortable. These spaces are located as close as possible to the heart of the stations and always with information screens in view, so as not to miss your bus or train! They are made available to passengers who can work, surf the Internet or recharge their electronic equipment. These connected spaces in the station complete the network of coworking spaces installed in Île-de-France that you can consult on https://www.iledefrance.fr/coworking.