Stations that are increasingly modern and in line with passengers' expectations

By 2025, €3 billion will be devoted to the modernisation of Ile-de-France stations, which are places of connection but also of life where passengers spend from a few minutes to several hours a day. 70 connected waiting areas were set up in 2017 and 80 additional are planned in the coming months.

Auber, Robinson, Ivry-sur-Seine, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, Val-de-Fontenay, Saint-Denis, Lyon, Bercy and Poissy are some of the stations where modernisation projects began or evolved in 2017 and will continue in 2018. Today, 146 stations in Île-de-France are accessible to all passengers, including 34 stations developed between 2016 and 2017.