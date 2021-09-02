Passenger Information Challenge: let's go for the 3rd edition!
Take part in the 2021 Passenger Information Challenge!
What is the Passenger Information Challenge?
Because designing the mobility of tomorrow is at the heart of its missions, Île-de-France Mobilités created the Passenger Information Challenge in 2019 with one ambition: to identify, support and accompany start-ups that innovate for the benefit of passengers.
Who is the Passenger Information Challenge for?
The Passenger Information Challenge is open to all players wishing to provide innovative solutions to serve passengers in the Île-de-France region (start-ups, SMEs, mobility players, etc.).
What scholarship for the winners?
The winners will receive a €200,000 grant and will have the opportunity to test their solutions throughout the region on the Ile-de-France network, with the support of Île-de-France Mobilités.
The Passenger Information Challenge: what theme in 2021?
Due to the health situation, the ambition of this year's Passenger Information Challenge is to reassure passengers and support their return to public transport.
"Supporting users in the return to transport": why this theme in 2021?
With this new edition of the Challenge and through passenger information, Île-de-France Mobilités wishes to respond to four challenges:
1. Connect passenger information to points of interest. What for? To inform users of services and events near stations. For example:having information on local services in stations (concierge service, public services, hospitals, rehabilitation centres, parapublic services, etc.) thanks to enhanced passenger information; be alerted to sporting and cultural events in the vicinity of train stations and transport.
2. Establish partnerships with tourism stakeholders to promote activities accessible by public transport. For example:having access to enriched tourist and leisure information, discovering tourist places or events near transport and train stations, having personalized tourist guide solutions.
3. Enable passengers to improve the comfort of their journeys through passenger information. For example: having access to reassuring information adapted to the health context, informing users about the level of cleanliness during their journeys, having personalized support to optimize the customer experience, etc.
4. Facilitate intermodality between public transport and other modes of transport. For example: encouraging passengers to use modes of transport that complement public transport (bicycles, carpooling, scooters, etc.), making the user experience more interactive and fun.
A look back at the launch of the 2021 edition of the Passenger Information Challenge
