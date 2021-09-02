Passenger Information Challenge: let's go for the 3rd edition!

What is the Passenger Information Challenge?

Because designing the mobility of tomorrow is at the heart of its missions, Île-de-France Mobilités created the Passenger Information Challenge in 2019 with one ambition: to identify, support and accompany start-ups that innovate for the benefit of passengers.

Who is the Passenger Information Challenge for?

The Passenger Information Challenge is open to all players wishing to provide innovative solutions to serve passengers in the Île-de-France region (start-ups, SMEs, mobility players, etc.).

What scholarship for the winners?

The winners will receive a €200,000 grant and will have the opportunity to test their solutions throughout the region on the Ile-de-France network, with the support of Île-de-France Mobilités.

The Passenger Information Challenge: what theme in 2021?

Due to the health situation, the ambition of this year's Passenger Information Challenge is to reassure passengers and support their return to public transport.