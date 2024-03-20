Tzen 4: soon a new 100% electric bus in Essonne
The decarbonisation of public transport continues in Île-de-France! The new 100% electric bus line, the Tzen 4, will run in Essonne at the end of 2024.
New bus operational centre in Corbeil-Essonnes, innovative electric charging stations to charge your buses quickly and simply, we tell you everything.
Tzen 4, a new bus line between Viry-Châtillon and Corbeil-Essonnes
Good news for the inhabitants of Essonne, the Tzen 4 will soon make it possible to cross the department, from Viry-Châtillon to Corbeil-Essonnes, on board a modern, air-conditioned and accessible line, which will run at extended hours.
Tzen 4: an electric and comfortable alternative to the 402 line
The Tzen 4 line will replace the central section of line 402, which is currently saturated, with an increased capacity of 50,000 passengers per day (instead of the current 26,000).
Tzen 4: a new bus operational centre in Corbeil-Essonnes
To prepare for the arrival of the new Tzen 4 in Essonne, to accommodate its 30 biarticulated buses (24 metres long) and other standard buses that circulate in the department, a new bus operational centre, with high environmental quality, has just been built.
What is a bus operations centre?
At the same time a site for cleaning, maintenance, storage, service organization, administration and reception of people, the bus operations center, or "COB", is the nerve center that allows your buses to operate.
What are the sustainable initiatives of the new bus operational centre in Corbeil-Essonnes?
Sustainable buses mean bus operations centre... eco-responsible!
- Recycling of 70% of the water used for bus cleaning,
- LED lighting for infrastructures,
- Installation of solar panels,
- Development of 6,350 m² of green spaces,
- Installation of 2,900 m² of roofs and green gardens.
Tzen 4: an electric and rechargeable bus in five minutes
Innovative, the Tzen 4 recharges in five minutes without the need to be plugged in. How?
Studs, implanted in the ground and powered by high-power chargers, connect to an on-board system located under the bus to recharge its batteries.
A recharging method already in place at the Corbeil-Essonnes COB.