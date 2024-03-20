Tzen 4: soon a new 100% electric bus in Essonne

The decarbonisation of public transport continues in Île-de-France! The new 100% electric bus line, the Tzen 4, will run in Essonne at the end of 2024.

New bus operational centre in Corbeil-Essonnes, innovative electric charging stations to charge your buses quickly and simply, we tell you everything.

Tzen 4, a new bus line between Viry-Châtillon and Corbeil-Essonnes

Good news for the inhabitants of Essonne, the Tzen 4 will soon make it possible to cross the department, from Viry-Châtillon to Corbeil-Essonnes, on board a modern, air-conditioned and accessible line, which will run at extended hours.

Tzen 4: an electric and comfortable alternative to the 402 line

The Tzen 4 line will replace the central section of line 402, which is currently saturated, with an increased capacity of 50,000 passengers per day (instead of the current 26,000).