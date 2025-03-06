Between Esbly and Crécy-la-Chapelle, line P becomes line T14 and... it doesn't change anything for you!

Esbly <> Crécy-la-Chapelle: did you know the history of this small branch of line P?

The birth of this short branch of line P between Esbly and Crécy-la-Chapelle is unique! Initially, it was a request from the army to facilitate the transport of its troops between Meaux and Coulommiers. Except that the project never came to fruition and the road stopped in Crécy-la-Chapelle.

Inaugurated in 1902, this small line of only 10 km has always operated as an isolated shuttle, with a single train that goes back and forth between these two terminuses.

Esbly <> Crécy-la-Chapelle, a line that has evolved

Initially equipped with large conventional trains that were not well suited to its use, it was modernised in 2011 with the arrival of tram-trains.

Today, it carries 1,000 passengers daily and has taken a new step forward by becoming the T14 line, a name that ultimately better corresponds to its operation and use.

T14: everything changes, nothing changes!

Were you used to the P line? Rest assured, they will not change with the name change.

The T14 is:

  • the same hours,
  • the same frequencies,
  • the same rates,
  • and the same rolling stock as before.

What fare applies on the T14 tram-train?

In the T14 tram-train, the Metro-Train-RER fare applies:

  • Travel for 2.50 euros throughout the Île-de-France region (except airports).
  • The tickets are available on the ticket machine, at the ticket office and in the Île-de-France Mobilités app.

Good to know

All tram-trains will switch to bus-tram pricing (2 euros per trip) by the end of 2025.

Passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility: a service at the station accompanies you for your journey

People with disabilities and reduced mobility can book specialised transport by simply calling 3212 (price of a call).

Available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the free Assist'enGare service is your single point of contact to organize your shuttle trip between Esbly and Crécy-la-Chapelle.

A dedicated number to answer your questions

A question?

There is only one number to remember: 0 800 10 20 20 (free call).

This single number, gradually deployed throughout the region, is already available for your T14 line!

From 22 March 2025, your line will change its name, but keep everything you like, with services that are even more adapted to your needs.