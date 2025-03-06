Between Esbly and Crécy-la-Chapelle, line P becomes line T14 and... it doesn't change anything for you!

Esbly <> Crécy-la-Chapelle: did you know the history of this small branch of line P?

The birth of this short branch of line P between Esbly and Crécy-la-Chapelle is unique! Initially, it was a request from the army to facilitate the transport of its troops between Meaux and Coulommiers. Except that the project never came to fruition and the road stopped in Crécy-la-Chapelle.

Inaugurated in 1902, this small line of only 10 km has always operated as an isolated shuttle, with a single train that goes back and forth between these two terminuses.

Esbly <> Crécy-la-Chapelle, a line that has evolved

Initially equipped with large conventional trains that were not well suited to its use, it was modernised in 2011 with the arrival of tram-trains.

Today, it carries 1,000 passengers daily and has taken a new step forward by becoming the T14 line, a name that ultimately better corresponds to its operation and use.

T14: everything changes, nothing changes!

Were you used to the P line? Rest assured, they will not change with the name change.

The T14 is: