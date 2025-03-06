Between Esbly and Crécy-la-Chapelle, line P becomes line T14 and... it doesn't change anything for you!
Esbly <> Crécy-la-Chapelle: did you know the history of this small branch of line P?
The birth of this short branch of line P between Esbly and Crécy-la-Chapelle is unique! Initially, it was a request from the army to facilitate the transport of its troops between Meaux and Coulommiers. Except that the project never came to fruition and the road stopped in Crécy-la-Chapelle.
Inaugurated in 1902, this small line of only 10 km has always operated as an isolated shuttle, with a single train that goes back and forth between these two terminuses.
Esbly <> Crécy-la-Chapelle, a line that has evolved
Initially equipped with large conventional trains that were not well suited to its use, it was modernised in 2011 with the arrival of tram-trains.
Today, it carries 1,000 passengers daily and has taken a new step forward by becoming the T14 line, a name that ultimately better corresponds to its operation and use.
T14: everything changes, nothing changes!
Were you used to the P line? Rest assured, they will not change with the name change.
The T14 is:
- the same hours,
- the same frequencies,
- the same rates,
- and the same rolling stock as before.
What fare applies on the T14 tram-train?
In the T14 tram-train, the Metro-Train-RER fare applies:
- Travel for 2.50 euros throughout the Île-de-France region (except airports).
- The tickets are available on the ticket machine, at the ticket office and in the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
Good to know
All tram-trains will switch to bus-tram pricing (2 euros per trip) by the end of 2025.
Passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility: a service at the station accompanies you for your journey
People with disabilities and reduced mobility can book specialised transport by simply calling 3212 (price of a call).
Available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the free Assist'enGare service is your single point of contact to organize your shuttle trip between Esbly and Crécy-la-Chapelle.
A dedicated number to answer your questions
A question?
There is only one number to remember: 0 800 10 20 20 (free call).
This single number, gradually deployed throughout the region, is already available for your T14 line!