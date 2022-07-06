Similar news

The Coulommiers - Crécy-la-Chapelle - Marne-la-Vallée link will be reinforced with the creation of a systematic stop for the Express line 17 in Crécy-la-Chapelle. In addition, a new Noctilien Coulommiers - MLV Chessy - Paris Gare de Lyon line will be created, allowing the municipalities of Coulommiers, Mouroux and Crécy-la-Chapelle to be connected to the Marne-la-Vallée hub 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

In the La Ferté-sous-Jouarre sector, lines 49 and Express 67 have seen their routes and timetables change and the number of connections with the rail offer increase significantly.

There is also something new on the transport on demand (TàD) side with the implementation of a new operating model for the Coulommiers TàD and the creation of the TàD Créçois.