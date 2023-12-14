Similar news

Line 102: Avrainville Lavoir <> Gare de Marolles-en-Hurepoix / Brétigny-sur-Orge Centre Commercial Maison Neuve
- An extension of the line every other race to the "Promenades de Brétigny" and "CC Maison Neuve" from Marolles-en-Hurepoix station.
- Buses from 6am to 8.30pm, every 15 minutes in the morning and evening, from Monday to Friday.
- From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the DRT line 6 takes over.
Line 103: Marolles-en-Hurepoix <> Marolles-en-Hurepoix station
- Line 103 is deleted.
Line 91-04: Evry-Courcouronnes Centre <> station Arpajon station / Briis-sous-Forges motorway station
- A strengthened link between Arpajon and Briis-sous-Forges with 3 additional trips and 5 returns per day.
- The creation of the "Les Belles Vues" stop in Ollainville.
- Buses from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., every 10 minutes in the morning and evening, from Monday to Friday.
Line DM20: Ollainville Collège de la Fontaine aux Bergers <> Egly La Mare aux Bourguignons
- Buses from 6am to 8.30pm every 30 minutes in the morning and evening, Monday to Friday.
- From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the DRT line 7 takes over.
Line DM26: Ollainville Buttes aux Grès/ Rond-Point de la Roche <> Avrainville ZA Les Marsandes
- A simplified route to better serve the city centre, the train station and the ZA Les Marsandes with the creation of 3 new stops in Arpajon: "La Montagne - Lycée Paul Belmondo", "Porte de Paris" and "La Poste".
- The "Les Violettes" and "Grande Rue" stops in Ollainville are cancelled, possible transfer to the "Rond-Point-de la Roche" stop.
- Buses from 6am to 7.20pm, every hour only in the morning and evening from Monday to Friday.
- From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the DRT line 7 takes over.