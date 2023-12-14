Similar news

Your bus lines evolve around Arpajon!

From 8 January 2024, discover your new bus offer in the Arpajon, Breuillet, Bruyères-le-Châtel, Saint-Germain-lès-Arpajon, Avrainville, Cheptainville, Guibeville and Marolles-en-Hurepoix sector.

Consult the interactive before/after map of your territory

Consult the information leaflet on developments in your sector

 -  6.3 MB

Line 102: Avrainville Lavoir <> Gare de Marolles-en-Hurepoix / Brétigny-sur-Orge Centre Commercial Maison Neuve

  • An extension of the line every other race to the "Promenades de Brétigny" and "CC Maison Neuve" from Marolles-en-Hurepoix station.
  • Buses from 6am to 8.30pm, every 15 minutes in the morning and evening, from Monday to Friday.
  • From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the DRT line 6 takes over.

Timetable line 102

 -  541.4 KB

Line 103: Marolles-en-Hurepoix <> Marolles-en-Hurepoix station

  • Line 103 is deleted.

Line 91-04: Evry-Courcouronnes Centre <> station Arpajon station / Briis-sous-Forges motorway station

  • A strengthened link between Arpajon and Briis-sous-Forges with 3 additional trips and 5 returns per day.
  • The creation of the "Les Belles Vues" stop in Ollainville.
  • Buses from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., every 10 minutes in the morning and evening, from Monday to Friday.

 

Timetable line 91-04

 -  9.3 MB

Line DM20: Ollainville Collège de la Fontaine aux Bergers <> Egly La Mare aux Bourguignons

  • Buses from 6am to 8.30pm every 30 minutes in the morning and evening, Monday to Friday.
  • From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the DRT line 7 takes over.

Timetable for the DM20 line

 -  702.9 KB

Line DM26: Ollainville Buttes aux Grès/ Rond-Point de la Roche <> Avrainville ZA Les Marsandes

  • A simplified route to better serve the city centre, the train station and the ZA Les Marsandes with the creation of 3 new stops in Arpajon: "La Montagne - Lycée Paul Belmondo", "Porte de Paris" and "La Poste".
  • The "Les Violettes" and "Grande Rue" stops in Ollainville are cancelled, possible transfer to the "Rond-Point-de la Roche" stop.
  • Buses from 6am to 7.20pm, every hour only in the morning and evening from Monday to Friday.
  • From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the DRT line 7 takes over.

Timetable for the DM26 line

 -  1.2 MB
Find all the news of your lines on the X account@CoeurEs_IDFM

