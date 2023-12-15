Similar news

Line 105: Brétigny-sur-Orge <> Le Plessis-Pâté Eurocontrol station
- Resumption of service to the ZA de la Tremblaie and Eurocontrol of the former line 105A.
- A new unique route serving Brétigny station and Eurocontrol with buses from 5:30 am to 9 pm from Monday to Friday.
- To reach Brétigny-sur-Orge station from Eurocontrol and the ZI de la Tremblaie, in the morning from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., take lines 413 and 202 or 2273 (connection to "Imprimerie Nationale").
- To reach Eurocontrol and the ZI de la Tremblaie from Brétigny-sur-Orge station, from 12 noon to 8:30 pm, take lines 2273 or 202 and 414 (change to "Imprimerie Nationale").
Line 106: Brétigny-sur-Orge <> station Brétigny-sur-Orge CEV
- The new line 106 takes over all the stops of line 105A between Brétigny-sur-Orge station and CEV.
Line 202: Brétigny-sur-Orge <> Vert-le-Grand station via Bondoufle
- Line 202 takes over and simplifies the route of the old line 105B.
- In Bondoufle, the stops "Général de Gaulle", "Pierre Marcille" and "Pasteur" were abolished. Possible postponement at the "Les Petits Bois" and "Hôtel de Ville" stops.
- Buses from 6am to 7.45pm, every 15 minutes in the morning and evening, from Monday to Friday.
Line 91-04: Evry-Courcouronnes Centre <> station Arpajon station / Briis-sous-Forges motorway station
- A strengthened link between Arpajon and Briis-sous-Forges with 3 additional trips and 5 returns per day.
- Buses from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., every 10 minutes in the morning and evening, from Monday to Friday.
Line 2271: Le Plessis-Pâté ZA Parc <> Centre Commercial Maison Neuve
- Line 2276 is deleted. Line 2271 offers a transfer solution between the "Branly" and "Les Promenades de Brétigny" stops or via a transfer at the station.
- The "Promenades de Brétigny" stop is served in both directions by traffic all day long.
- Buses from 5:15 am to 00:15 am, every 7 minutes in the morning and evening from Monday to Friday.
Line 2273: Brétigny-sur-Orge <> Bondoufle Imprimerie Nationale station
- Line 2273 partly follows the route of line 2276 between Brétigny station and "La Marinière".
- A line extended from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays to the "Imprimerie Nationale" stop in Bondoufle serving La Croix Blanche. In the direction of Bondoufle, the stops served at Plessis-Pâté are "Mozart", "Gymnase", "Mairie", "Rue des Chamois" (new stop) and "La Rogère" (new stop).
- Buses from 5:50 am to 8:30 pm every 15 minutes, morning and evening, Monday to Friday.
Line DM9: Brétigny-sur-Orge <> station Leuville-sur-Orge <> Longpont-sur-Orge <> Saint-Michel-sur-Orge station
Line DM13: Brétigny-sur-Orge <> Leuville-sur-Orge <> Linas UNM / UTAC station
- DM9: An increased frequency and an extended route to Brétigny-sur-Orge station in connection with the RER C.
- A reinforced service between Château d'Eau (Linas), Leuville-sur-Orge and Brétigny-sur-Orge thanks to a part of the common route between lines DM9 and DM13. The "Aristide Briand" and "Bois Badeau" stops remain only served by the DM13, as they are today.
- Reinforced connections at the "Château d'eau" stop with lines M151, M153, M154 and 91-05 to reach Paris, Massy-Palaiseau or Evry.
- DM9 line: Buses from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm every 30 minutes, in the morning and evening, from Monday to Friday.
- DM13 line: Buses from 6 am to 9:30 pm every 15 to 30 minutes, in the morning and evening, from Monday to Friday.
TàD 1 and 5 take over during off-peak hours.
Line DM16: Brétigny-sur-Orge <> station Saint-Michel-sur-Orge station
- Buses from 5:30 am to 8:40 pm every 30 minutes, Monday to Saturday.