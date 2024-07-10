Similar news

Your old line 4B will be modified at the start of the school year. It includes line 4 which will serve the Esbly middle school at the beginning of the school year.

Theservice hours of the Louis Braille college will be the same as currently: 8:20 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. for entrances; 12:50 p.m. (Wednesday), 4:20 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) for school outings.

All the stops on your old line 4B will be taken over.

Line 4 is a regular line subject to the same pricing as line 4B (ImagineR card, Navigo, on-board ticket, etc.) and accessible to all users with a valid ticket.

This line will only run during school periods.