Similar news

At the start of the next school year, the Js line is changing to serve the George Sand College in Crégy-lès-Meaux!

From Monday 2 September 2024, the Js line will be part of the new service to George Sand College. It will link the communes of Poincy and Germigny-l'Evêque to the George Sand college in Crégy-lès-Meaux.

New trips will be integrated into the Js line. They will serve the college at the 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. entrances as well as the 12:30 p.m. (Wednesday only), 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. exits (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday only). The journey time will be about 30 minutes.

Your Js line will therefore keep its current offer during the school period and will integrate the new service.

It is a regular school line, subject to the same pricing as regular lines (ImagineR card, Navigo, on-board ticket, etc.) and accessible to all users with a valid ticket.

Map of the new Js line

Consult the timetable valid from 2 September 2024:

