Similar news

New trips will be integrated into the Js line. They will serve the college at the 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. entrances as well as the 12:30 p.m. (Wednesday only), 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. exits (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday only). The journey time will be about 30 minutes.

Your Js line will therefore keep its current offer during the school period and will integrate the new service.

It is a regular school line, subject to the same pricing as regular lines (ImagineR card, Navigo, on-board ticket, etc.) and accessible to all users with a valid ticket.