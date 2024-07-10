Similar news

At the start of the next school year, a new line will serve the Stéphane Hessel College in Saint Germain sur Morin!

From Monday 2 September 2024, the new line 4c will connect Quincy-Voisins to Stéphane Hessel middle school in Saint Germain sur Morin.

Your new line 4C will serve the establishment for the 8:35 and 9:30 am entrances as well as the 11:30 am, 12:30 pm (Wednesdays only), 4:20 pm and 5:20 pm exits (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays only). The journey time will be approximately 15 minutes.

This line will only run during school periods.

It is a regular school line, subject to the same pricing as regular lines (ImagineR card, Navigo, on-board ticket, etc.) and accessible to all users with a valid ticket. This line will only run during school periods.

Map of the new line 4C

Consult the timetable valid from 2 September 2024:

