Similar news

From August 18, 2025, change in your territory!

New services and connections for better everyday mobility

From 18 August 2025, lines in your area will be updated to provide better service to the neighbourhoods and the Serris mixed development zone:

LINE 2231 - A redesigned offer from the ZAC du Couternois

  • A new route to better serve the south of the Couternois ZAC and the creation of a new "Louise-Amélie Leblois" stop.
  • The "Pressoir", "Le Prieuré" and "CCI" stops remain served by lines 2234, 2235 and 2292.

LINE 2235 - Improved service from the ZAC du Prieuré to/from the RER A Gare de Val d'Europe

  • A new extended route in the ZAC du Prieuré with the creation of the "Les Champs du Prieuré" and "Centre aquatique" stops from/to Val d'Europe station.
  • Direct service to the Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien - Marne-la-Vallée from Bailly-Romainvilliers.
  • The creation of an offer on Saturdays and an offer in July and August.
  • Line 59 (future line 2407) will now serve the stops: "Le Verger", "Les 3 Petits Bois", "Rue du Moulin à Vent" and "Circulaire Magny" in Magny-le-Hongre.

LINE 2261 - A new Esby <> Gare de Val d'Europe link

  • An extended route to Val d'Europe station via Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Sud station.
  • A new service to the ZAC du Pré de Claye in Serris with a new "Magellan" stop in the heart of the district and near the Collège - Lycée Saint-Colomban in Serris.

Your evening buses are adapted to better meet your travel needs from Monday to Saturday

Adaptation of the evening buses of Marne-la-Vallée, Chessy and Val d'Europe

Evening bus Marne-la-Vallée Chessy station

  • Your evening bus will run until midnight with a bus every 30 minutes.

Evening bus Val d'Europe station

  • Your evening bus will offer 2 additional trips per day until 11:30 p.m., always in connection with the RER A.
  • The municipality of Favières will no longer be served.

