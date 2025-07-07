Similar news

From 18 August 2025, lines in your area will be updated to provide better service to the neighbourhoods and the Serris mixed development zone:
LINE 2231 - A redesigned offer from the ZAC du Couternois
- A new route to better serve the south of the Couternois ZAC and the creation of a new "Louise-Amélie Leblois" stop.
- The "Pressoir", "Le Prieuré" and "CCI" stops remain served by lines 2234, 2235 and 2292.
LINE 2235 - Improved service from the ZAC du Prieuré to/from the RER A Gare de Val d'Europe
- A new extended route in the ZAC du Prieuré with the creation of the "Les Champs du Prieuré" and "Centre aquatique" stops from/to Val d'Europe station.
- Direct service to the Grand Hôpital de l'Est Francilien - Marne-la-Vallée from Bailly-Romainvilliers.
- The creation of an offer on Saturdays and an offer in July and August.
- Line 59 (future line 2407) will now serve the stops: "Le Verger", "Les 3 Petits Bois", "Rue du Moulin à Vent" and "Circulaire Magny" in Magny-le-Hongre.
LINE 2261 - A new Esby <> Gare de Val d'Europe link
- An extended route to Val d'Europe station via Marne-la-Vallée Chessy Sud station.
- A new service to the ZAC du Pré de Claye in Serris with a new "Magellan" stop in the heart of the district and near the Collège - Lycée Saint-Colomban in Serris.
Your evening buses are adapted to better meet your travel needs from Monday to Saturday
Evening bus Marne-la-Vallée Chessy station
- Your evening bus will run until midnight with a bus every 30 minutes.
Evening bus Val d'Europe station
- Your evening bus will offer 2 additional trips per day until 11:30 p.m., always in connection with the RER A.
- The municipality of Favières will no longer be served.