Similar news

From Monday, March 3, 2025, line schedules are adapting due to maintenance issues.

Find below the weekly follow-up of the nominal takeovers of your lines:

Lines 30-05 and 30-46: 100% recovery

Line 95-19: 95% recovery

Line 38-01: 92% recovery

Lines 30-12: 86% recovery

You can consult the timetables on the website in the Timetable section to find the details of the scheduled departures on the lines concerned.

The schedules of lines 30-43, 30-49, 95-20, 30-11, 30-42 and 95-29 remain adjusted due to unavailability of vehicles and maintenance problems.

Thank you for your understanding.

Schedules are subject to operational hazards.

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 11:20 a.m.