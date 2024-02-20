Similar news

Every evening from 10 p.m., you have the possibility to ask the driver of your bus to stop you as close as possible to your destination, between two bus stops.
How does it work?
- When you board the bus, all you have to do is inform the driver. They will then suggest the best place to get off the bus safely.
- The requested stop must be on the route of the line (example: image below), between two stopping points.
- This system is valid on all lines of the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine network.
- It is then up to the driver to decide on the exact place of descent, as close as possible to your destination of course, but also well lit, with good visibility and a pedestrian path to the descent area.
- This helps to combat the feeling of insecurity that can be felt in the evening and at night when it is not reassuring to walk alone in the streets.