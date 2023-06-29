What benefits are included with your Navigo pass?

Published on

2 min reading

Your Navigo subscription gives you access to more than 300 good deals in cultural venues throughout Île-de-France!

What are the cultural advantages of the Navigo pass?

With the cultural benefits of the Navigo pass, enjoy 300+ cultural outings available throughout Île-de-France:

  • Cinema room
  • Cultural Centre
  • Museum
  • Festival
  • Auditorium

To take advantage of it, nothing could be simpler. All you need is a valid Navigo season ticket (excluding Navigo Day, Easy, Discovery) on the date of the event or visit and... to present it!

What are the cultural outings in the Argenteuil Boucles de Seine area?

Don't wait any longer and enjoy many cultural outings in the Argenteuil Boucles de Seine area:

  • Château de Maisons Laffitte
    2 Avenue Carnot - 78600 Maisons-Laffitte
    Special single ticket rate
  • Furnace Museum
    3 Rue du Bac - 78400 Chatou
    Reduced rate of €7 instead of €9
  • Théâtre de Sartrouville
    Place Jacques Brel - 78500 Sartrouville
    Reduced price €19 for adults and €8 for 12 to 26 year olds with the same price, special offer on specific shows
  • Théâtre Paul Éluard
    162 Rue Maurice Berteaux - 95870 Bezons
    Implementation of current offers.
    See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.org
  • Théâtre du Cormier
    123 Rue de Saint-Germain - 95240 Cormeilles-en-Parisis
    Implementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.org
  • Cinema Le Figuier Blanc
    16-18 Rue Grégoire Collas - 95100 Argenteuil
    Implementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.org
Discover my benefits

Similar news