Similar news

What are the cultural advantages of the Navigo pass?
With the cultural benefits of the Navigo pass, enjoy 300+ cultural outings available throughout Île-de-France:
- Cinema room
- Cultural Centre
- Museum
- Festival
- Auditorium
To take advantage of it, nothing could be simpler. All you need is a valid Navigo season ticket (excluding Navigo Day, Easy, Discovery) on the date of the event or visit and... to present it!
What are the cultural outings in the Argenteuil Boucles de Seine area?
Don't wait any longer and enjoy many cultural outings in the Argenteuil Boucles de Seine area:
- Château de Maisons Laffitte
2 Avenue Carnot - 78600 Maisons-Laffitte
Special single ticket rate
- Furnace Museum
3 Rue du Bac - 78400 Chatou
Reduced rate of €7 instead of €9
- Théâtre de Sartrouville
Place Jacques Brel - 78500 Sartrouville
Reduced price €19 for adults and €8 for 12 to 26 year olds with the same price, special offer on specific shows
- Théâtre Paul Éluard
162 Rue Maurice Berteaux - 95870 Bezons
Implementation of current offers.
See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.org
- Théâtre du Cormier
123 Rue de Saint-Germain - 95240 Cormeilles-en-Parisis
Implementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.org
- Cinema Le Figuier Blanc
16-18 Rue Grégoire Collas - 95100 Argenteuil
Implementation of current offers. See on the website of the 24 cinemas of the Val d'Oise on ecransvo.org