Similar news

What are the cultural advantages of the Navigo pass?

With the cultural benefits of the Navigo pass, enjoy 300+ cultural outings available throughout Île-de-France:

Cinema room

Cultural Centre

Museum

Festival

Auditorium

To take advantage of it, nothing could be simpler. All you need is a valid Navigo season ticket (excluding Navigo Day, Easy, Discovery) on the date of the event or visit and... to present it!

What are the cultural outings in the Argenteuil Boucles de Seine area?

Don't wait any longer and enjoy many cultural outings in the Argenteuil Boucles de Seine area: