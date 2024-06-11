Similar news

Baludik is the application that allows you to dive into the heart of historical investigations, to discover the secrets of your territory.
Embark on a fabulous adventure with family or friends!
YOUR MISSION IF YOU ACCEPT IT
- Download the Baludik app and select the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine route
- Your journey begins either at the Versailles Chantiers train station or at the Saint-Germain-en-Laye - Rue Thiers train station
You can take the Express1 line and start the game on the bus!
- Go through the different stages and solve the riddles to learn more about the history of the places you pass through.
- End the experience at one of the two stations where the game ends.
Don't wait any longer, download the application (as soon as possible)!
- Feel free to come and give your opinion about this unique experience on X (formerly Twitter) on our @StGermain_IDFM account