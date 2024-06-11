Similar news

Baludik, the app that takes you on a connected walk

Discover the heritage of your region with the express1!

Baludik is the application that allows you to dive into the heart of historical investigations, to discover the secrets of your territory.

Embark on a fabulous adventure with family or friends!

YOUR MISSION IF YOU ACCEPT IT

  1. Download the Baludik app and select the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine route
  2. Your journey begins either at the Versailles Chantiers train station or at the Saint-Germain-en-Laye - Rue Thiers train station
    You can take the Express1 line and start the game on the bus!
  3. Go through the different stages and solve the riddles to learn more about the history of the places you pass through.
  4. End the experience at one of the two stations where the game ends.

    Don't wait any longer, download the application (as soon as possible)!
  • Feel free to come and give your opinion about this unique experience on X (formerly Twitter) on our @StGermain_IDFM account
Baludik on Google Play
Baludik on App Store

