Similar news

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2023 , which will take place on Saturday 3 June, your Île-de-France Mobilités bus network in the Vallée de Montmorency area invites you to meet our teams on Wednesday 7 June from 16:00 to 19:00 at Enghien-les-Bains station.

A flat tire or a derailed bicycle? Bring your bike to our bike repair stand.

It was an opportunity to talk to our teams to discover the entire soft mobility offer in the region and the services offered by Île-de-France Mobilités in terms of greener travel.

Don't wait any longer! See you on Wednesday, June 7 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Enghien-les-Bains station.

Free bike maintenance and diagnosis from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. by Solicycle.

For more information or to ask your questions, head to the Twitter account: @Mtmorency_IDFM.