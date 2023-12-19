Similar news

From 1 January 2024, find the latest news on your lines in the Centre and South Yvelines region on your local news page on the Île-de-France Mobilités website
Your contacts change but your lines remain!
To follow the news and stay informed about your lines in the Centre and South Yvelines territory:
- Join our X account (ex-Twitter) @CSYvelines_IDFM
- Follow the news on iledefrance-mobilites.fr > News > 78 > Centre and South Yvelines
- By phone at 01 34 57 57 57
- To purchase your ticket by SMS, text CSY to 93100
To find all the information about your bus lines in the Centre and South Yvelines area, go to iledefrance-mobilites.fr
To calculate a route:
- Getting around > Directions
To find the schedules:
- Getting around > Schedules > Select a line
To follow local news (only on the site):
- News > 78 > Centre and South Yvelines
Which lines are concerned?
- All former Transdev Rambouillet lines
- Transdev Houdan lines 2, 9, 13, 17, 21, 22, 31, 35, 38, 40, 41, 45, 48, 51, 55, 60, 61, 65, 67 and 67D
- Transdev CSO lines 1, 2, 23 and 27
- Transdev Ecquevilly lines 14, 17S, 28, 38, 41, 170, 171, 172, 511 and 512
- The Keolis N145 line
- Line 403 of Francilité Saint Quentin
- Routes 36-15, 39-02, 39-07 (A-B-C-D), 39-10, 39-13, 39-17, 39-18, 39-27, 39-28 (A-B-C-D-E-F), 39-35 (A-B), 39-36, 39-38, 39-003, 39-29 (1-2-3-4), 39-30 (A-B-C-D), 39-31, 39-103, 39-203, 39-303, 39-403 and SAVAC's NAV BEL AIR
- Lines B, FA, M, P, Q, V, 5, 7, 12, 14 and 19 from Hourtoule
List of Communities of Municipalities and Agglomeration served: Communauté d'Agglomération Rambouillet Territoires, Communauté de Communes Cœur d'Yvelines, Communauté de Communes Gally Mauldre, Communauté de Communes Haute Vallée de Chevreuse, Communauté de Communes du Pays Houdanais, Communauté de Communes du Pays de Limours, Communauté d'Agglomération Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Communauté Urbaine Grand Paris Seine et Oise.