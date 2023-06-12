Similar news

Find the latest news on your lines in the Greater Versailles area on your local news page on the Île-de-France Mobilités website

From August 1st, your contacts change but your lines remain!

Find all the news, routes and schedules of your lines on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website

And on the territory's twitter account @Versailles_IDFM (@PhebusKeolis until July 31).

The lines concerned are:

All former Keolis Phebus lines

Transdev Nanterre lines 6, 27, 28, 29, 30, 38, 54, 55 and 460

Transdev Ecquevilly lines 17, 71, 76 and 177

Keolis Yvelines lines 52, 53 and 54

Hourtoule lines 11, 41 and 111

STAVO lines 40, 43 and 51

Don't forget to subscribe to the traffic alert for your lines.

We explain everything here > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyfQoPKgRus

List of municipalities served: Bailly, Bois-d'Arcy, Bougival, Boulogne-Billancourt, Buc, Croissy-sur-Seine, Fontenay-le-Fleury, Garches, Guyancourt, La Celle-Saint-Cloud, Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt, Le Pecq, Le Port-Marly, Le Vésinet, Louveciennes, Marly-le-Roi, Marnes-la-Coquette, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, Noisy-le-Roi, Plaisir, Rueil-Malmaison, Saint-Cloud, Saint-Cyr-l'Ecole, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche, Vaucresson, Versailles, Viroflay.