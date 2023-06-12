Similar news

Find the latest news on your lines in the Greater Versailles area on your local news page on the Île-de-France Mobilités website
From August 1st, your contacts change but your lines remain!
Find all the news, routes and schedules of your lines on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website
And on the territory's twitter account @Versailles_IDFM (@PhebusKeolis until July 31).
The lines concerned are:
- All former Keolis Phebus lines
- Transdev Nanterre lines 6, 27, 28, 29, 30, 38, 54, 55 and 460
- Transdev Ecquevilly lines 17, 71, 76 and 177
- Keolis Yvelines lines 52, 53 and 54
- Hourtoule lines 11, 41 and 111
- STAVO lines 40, 43 and 51
Don't forget to subscribe to the traffic alert for your lines.
We explain everything here > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyfQoPKgRus
List of municipalities served: Bailly, Bois-d'Arcy, Bougival, Boulogne-Billancourt, Buc, Croissy-sur-Seine, Fontenay-le-Fleury, Garches, Guyancourt, La Celle-Saint-Cloud, Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt, Le Pecq, Le Port-Marly, Le Vésinet, Louveciennes, Marly-le-Roi, Marnes-la-Coquette, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, Noisy-le-Roi, Plaisir, Rueil-Malmaison, Saint-Cloud, Saint-Cyr-l'Ecole, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche, Vaucresson, Versailles, Viroflay.