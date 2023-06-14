Similar news

Find all the news about your lines in the Fontainebleau – Moret area

From August 1st, your contacts change but your lines remain!

Find all the news, routes and timetables of your lines on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website and on the Twitter account @FBleau_IDFM (@COMETE_interval until 31 July 2023)

Don't forget to subscribe to the traffic alert for your lines.

We explain everything here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyfQoPKgRus

List of municipalities served: Achères-la-Forêt, Arbonne-la-Forêt, Avon, Barbizon, Bois-le-Roi, Boissy-aux-Cailles, Boissy-Saint-Léger, Brie-Comte-Robert, Brunoy, Buthiers, Cély-en-Bière, Cesson-la-Forêt, Chailly-en-Bière, Champagne-sur-Seine, Chartrettes, Combs-la-Ville, Dammarie-les-Lys, Dormelles, Ecuelles, Episy, Féricy, Fleury-en-Bière, Fontaine-le-Port, Fontainebleau, Fontaineroux, Héricy, La-Chapelle-la-Reine, Le-Châtelet-en-Brie, Le-Mée-sur-Seine, Le Vaudoué, Les Ecrennes, Lieusaint, Machault, Macherin, Maisons-Alfort, Malesherbes, Melun, Montarlot, Montereau-Fault-Yonne, Moret-Loing-et-Orvanne, Nanteau-sur-Essonne, Noisy-sur-Ecole, Pamfou, Paris, Perthes-en-Gâtinais, Recloses, Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry, Saint-Germain-sur-Ecole, Saint-Mammès, Saint-Sauveur-sur-Ecole, Saint-Martin-en-Bière, Samois-sur-Seine, Samoreau, Savigny-le-Temple, Servon, Sivry-Courtry, Soisy-sur-Ecole, Thomery, Tilly, Tousson, Ury, Valence-en-Brie, Varennes-sur-Seine, Vaux-le-Pénil, Veneux-les-Sablons, Vernou-la-Celle-sur-Seine, Ville-Saint-Jacques, Villecerf, Villemaréchal, Villemer, Villiers-en-Bière, Villiers-sous-Grez, Voisenon, Vulaines-sur-Seine