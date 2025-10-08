Similar news

🎄The Christmas Bus is on the road for its 1st solidarity tour in Sénart!

First edition of the Christmas Bus for a toy collection in the Sénart area, in partnership with the Restos du Cœur and the cities of Moissy-Cramayel and Vert-Saint-Denis!

The Christmas Bus is hitting the road for its first edition to stop in the municipalities of the Sénart territory of the Île-de-France Mobilités network to collect toys on board, then make a donation for the benefit of children from modest families.

This solidarity collection will take place on December 6, 2025 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. rue Pasteur in Vert-Saint-Denis and from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Place Simone Veil in Moissy-Cramayel.

The toys collected must be new or in excellent condition, suitable for children from 0 to 16 years old. For hygiene reasons, cuddly toys will not be accepted.

After collection, the toys will be given to the Restos du Cœur.

We are counting on you!

