Similar news

As every year as the holidays approach, the Cœur d'Essonne territory of the Île-de-France Mobilités bus network is going on tour again for a new toy collection on board the now famous Christmas Bus.

For this 8th edition, magic and solidarity are once again invited on the roads of the territory!

A beautifully decorated bus will stop in several municipalities to collect donations of toys for children from modest families.

This beautiful initiative, carried out in partnership with local associations and solidarity partners, invites everyone to contribute to a Christmas full of smiles and sharing.

🧸 Only toys in good condition and functional will be collected.

For hygiene reasons, cuddly toys will not be accepted.

👉 Make a simple gesture that will make all the difference!

Come and drop off your toys when the Christmas Bus 2025 passes through your town.

Find below the dates, places and times of his tour:

Breuillet

Saturday 15 November from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm - Carrefour Market car park

Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois

Saturday 22 November from 2 pm to 6 pm - Carrefour car park

Friday 5 December from 6 pm to 10 pm – Christmas market

The Norville

Wednesday 26 November from 10 am to 1 pm – Bassin Nautique car park

Morsang-sur-Orge

Saturday 6 December from 9 am to 6 pm – Intermarché car park

Brétigny-sur-Orge:

Wednesday 10 December from 2 pm to 6 pm – Market Square

Saturday 13 December from 2 pm to 6 pm – Auchan car park C.cial Maison Neuve

Saint-Michel-sur-Orge:

Wednesday 17 December from 10 am to 5 pm – Place de la Mairie

After collection, the toys will be donated to the following associations:

French Red Cross, Secours Populaire, La Clairière, Espoir Aide et Action, Escale, Acafi, Les Mères Veilleuses, Secours Catholique, Saint-Vincent-de-Paul