Similar news

Your evening bus is waiting for your RER A from Saint-Germain-en-Laye station to take you home.

Your bus drops you off in Saint-Germain-en-Laye from Monday to Saturday with a departure every 40 minutes from 10pm to 1:30am.

How does the Evening Bus work?

1- At the stop on the right of the R3 of the Saint-Germain-en-Laye train station, I get on the bus that says "SOIR",

2- I validate my ticket,

3- I tell the driver when I want to get off,

4- Your driver adapts his route to drop you off as close as possible to your home (on the route of the line) even between two stops!

This service works without reservation. All transport tickets from the Île-de-France Mobilités network are accepted, as on your usual bus lines.

Your Saint-Germain-en-Laye Evening Bus:

Departing from the bus station in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, your Evening Bus runs from Monday to Saturday from 9:50 p.m. to 1:20 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Saturdays.