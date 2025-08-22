Similar news

How to participate?

From November 3rd until the end of the challenge : Register on the dedicated page to participate in the draw and try to win vouchers at the end of the challenge. The first 245 registered for the challenge will receive a bonus cinema ticket!

: Register on the dedicated page to participate in the draw and try to win vouchers at the end of the challenge. The first 245 registered for the challenge will receive a bonus cinema ticket! From 3 to 30 November : Try to collectively reach the goal of 674,000 validations on the lines running in your territory.

: Try to collectively reach the goal of 674,000 validations on the lines running in your territory. December 1 to 14 : It's time for the draw and the announcement of the winners!

Who can participate?

All travelers over 4 years old, living or working in the territory where the challenge takes place and holding a valid transport ticket during the challenge period will be able to participate and try to be drawn among the 3 lucky winners of their territory.