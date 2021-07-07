Similar news

4 new stops will be served on line 37, in the town of Montmagny, to allow you to access the Sorbonne-Paris-Nord University and the Les Sablons Shopping Centre.

The "Gare d'Epinay-Villetaneuse" stop is renamed "Les Arcades", and the "Pont TLN" and "Chapelle Sainte-Thérèse" stops will no longer be served, you can refer to the "Gare d'Épinay-Villetaneuse" and "08 Mai 45" stops.