Similar news

Line 1:
- 2 new stops served "Château d'Eau" and "UNM/UTAC" in Linas for a better connection to lines M151, M153 and 91-05 during the day
Line 6:
- 3 new stops served "Promenades de Brétigny" and "Centre commercial Maison Neuve" in Brétigny-sur-Orge and "Crèche" in Cheptainville
Line 7:
- 3 new stops served "Arpenty", "La Tuilerie" in Breuillet and "Les Belles Vues" in Arpajon
How does Demand-Responsive Transport work?
You must book your ride. A vehicle picks you up at a stop near you, and drops you off at a point of interest in the territory of your choice. The service operates as a relay of the regular lines from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
You can register and book your ride on one of the following 3 platforms:
- On the mobile application "TàD Île-de-France Mobilités"
- On the website dedicated to DRT: tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr
- By phone on 09 70 80 96 63 (service open Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm)
You can book your trip from 1 hour and up to 30 days before your trip.
Find all the news, information and schedules of your TàD on the tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website and on the Twitter account @CoeurEs_IDFM