Similar news

TRAVEL STRESS-FREE WITH GUARANTEED BUS-TRAIN CONNECTIONS.
From 6 March, your line 17 will adapt its timetable to those of the trains on line H, in the direction of Gare de Domont in the morning and in the direction of Écouen Maillol in the evening.
New timetables on your line 17 from 6 March 2023
Published on
1 min reading
Find the new timetables for your line 17 valid from 6 March 2023
TRAVEL STRESS-FREE WITH GUARANTEED BUS-TRAIN CONNECTIONS.
From 6 March, your line 17 will adapt its timetable to those of the trains on line H, in the direction of Gare de Domont in the morning and in the direction of Écouen Maillol in the evening.