New timetables on your line 17 from 6 March 2023

Published on

1 min reading

Find the new timetables for your line 17 valid from 6 March 2023

From 6 March 2023, travel stress-free thanks to guaranteed bus-train connections. Line 17 adapts its timetable to those of line H trains, in the direction of Gare de Domont in the morning and in the direction of Écouen Maillol in the evening.

TRAVEL STRESS-FREE WITH GUARANTEED BUS-TRAIN CONNECTIONS.

From 6 March, your line 17 will adapt its timetable to those of the trains on line H, in the direction of Gare de Domont in the morning and in the direction of Écouen Maillol in the evening.

Timetable for your line 17

Similar news